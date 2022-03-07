$! Camila Cabello, from 'The X Factor' to stardom

When she was about to turn 15, her parents asked her what she wanted for her quinceañera party and she replied that they go with her to an audition for “The X Factor”. The talent show was her runway to stardom for her. A decade has passed since then and Camila Cabello reaches the quarter century as one of the Latin pop figures. Karla Camila Cabello Estrabao was born on March 3, 1997 in Cojímar, a small fishing village less than ten kilometers from Havana, in Cuba. And the first years of her life were spent between the island and Mexico, where her father comes from. When she was six years old, her mother told her that they were going on vacation to Disney World, but the destination of the bus they took was Miami, where they emigrated. A year and a half later, her father joined them both. “I wasn’t aware then, but now I do realize it,” Cabello wrote in 2017 about her parents’ migratory experience on PopSugar, one of the leading portals for millennial women. “I realize how terrifying it must have been for them.” The singer recalled how despite being an architect in Cuba, her mother worked stacking shoes and how she studied at night to learn English. “I can’t even imagine how frustrating it must have been for her to have worked all her life in architecture and that everything was erased when she came here.” Her father started washing cars and later they both owned a construction company.

During her childhood, Cabello was a shy girl. “And I feel like even though I pushed myself a lot, I missed out on some life experiences or didn’t enjoy them as much as I could have,” she told People in 2019. The singer said she was introspective, introverted and had a lot of imagination. . During her time at school she commented that she had been a bit invisible. “I had a drama-free upbringing. But sometimes it was a bit boring.” The first time she auditioned for the school choir, anxiety played a trick on her and she didn’t get into the group until the following year. “She had intense stage anxiety as a child,” she told Marie Claire in 2018. A few years later, in 2012, she walked out onstage on “The X Factor” talent show, in front of a packed house. “I wasn’t even supposed to audition,” recalled Simon Cowell, one of the pageant jurors, on The Kelly Clarkson Show. Cabello was reserved, and when Cowell went backstage to smoke, he found her crying. “I told him: ‘what’s wrong with you?’ She said, ‘They won’t let me audition.’ And me: ‘Well, just go out there and do it.’ She came out five minutes later, unbelievable.”

On “The X Factor,” Cabello became the person she wanted to be. “In interviews, she was goofy and sure of myself,” she told Marie Claire. “I watch videos of myself from the first performance and I’m blinking and pointing. She was literally dying inside, my hands were shaking, my voice was flat. But I was like: I just have to go for it.” HIS SOLO CAREER She entered the contest as a solo artist, but the experience led to the union of Cabello and four companions from the show, Ally Brooke, Normani, Lauren Jauregui and Dinah Jane, in the group Fifth Harmony. Cabello decided to leave him at the end of 2016, after two published albums, and embark on her solo career. “Fifth Harmony was not the fullest expression of me individually,” he told Seventeen in 2017 of the decision. Cabello didn’t like groupthink and the constraints of having to match her creativity with four others. In addition, according to what Marie Claire published, she felt pressure to be sexy in a way that she was not ready for, to stay in the band and to worry more about not hurting other people’s feelings than about making the best music she could. she could.