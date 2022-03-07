Camila Cabello explains the reasons why she broke up with Shawn Mendes | People

When Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes announced their breakup on November 18. The news caught their followers and many other curious people by surprise who saw them as one of the most beloved couples of the new generation of the music industry. After two years of relationship, the interpreters of Miss They issued a brief statement through their respective Instagram accounts explaining that the breakup was by mutual agreement and that the love they had for each other would continue beyond their courtship. It has not been until now that Cabello has decided to reveal the true reasons in an interview for Apple Music 1 alongside Zane Lowe.

“My priorities have fluctuated and my focus has been changing throughout my life,” the Cuban has begun to recount. “Those years we were dating, while I was writing this album and even now, my focus is, ‘How can I become a whole person?'” she continued. During the conversation she has decided to come clean and confess that the main song of the new album —which will be released on April 8—, Bam Bamis dedicated to that rupture.

“I feel that I am finally at a point where I have lived experiences, I have gone to therapy, I have worked a lot and now I have managed to be well. I don’t need things to be perfect to enjoy my life. That’s what this song and pretty much the rest of the album is about,” she said. They were the first verses of Bam Bam those who blew up the networks and led many to think what the singer has now confirmed: “You said you hated the ocean / But now you’re surfing / I said I’d love you for life / But I just sold our house.” Both events occurred after the breakup. Mendes shared some images surfing shortly after announcing their separation, and Cabello decided to sell the mansion they shared in Los Angeles.

“While we were together I just thought, ‘How can I live a happy life and be in a healthy relationship?’ Therapy helped a lot. My approach has changed since then. I think that as you get older, priorities change, ”she has expressed during the talk about her past relationship. “And I feel like it’s been that way for both of us. We both started dating very young, we were really just learning to be adults. And that sometimes means that your career doesn’t have to be your top priority.”

The interpreter of Don’t go yet He also wanted to express his opinion about heartbreak before concluding the conversation. “There is something my mother has always told me. I still remember the first two times my heart was broken, and I was devastated. My mom always told me, ‘You’re broken now, and you’ll be broken again the next time it happens.’ You think you’ll never experience anything like it again, but life proves you wrong over and over again. You never know what is around the corner for you. And my mother wanted to literally convey this to me: ‘This is life’, a message that Cabello has emphasized several times after stating that she hopes that this reflection will help everyone who needs to listen to it.

The couple made their relationship official in July 2019, and since the relationship began they have been seen at numerous events together. They met during the production phase of the song Miss, and they were photographed sharing their first moments together that summer. Several weeks later, they made their first public appearance as a couple at the MTV Video Music Awards, where they performed the Grammy-nominated duet that brought them together.