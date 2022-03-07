Camila Cabello confirms the release of the album ‘Familia’ on April 8 | Music

We have been hearing about Family since the middle of last 2021. Almost since the premiere of the wonderful Don’t go yet, Camila Hair revealed to everyone that his intention was to publish a new studio album full of songs with sounds that remind him of his family ties and with lyrics that speak of the things that happen in his life.

The reception of many of the hits that the Cuban has already presented from this LP could not have been better. TO Don’t go yet Other titles have followed such as The good life (Not my life), Oh Na Na (with Myke Towers and Tainy) and the most recent Bam Bam with Ed Sheeran.

But there are still many more to receive. And we won’t have to wait too long. Camila Cabello took advantage of the premiere of the video clip with the English soloist to confirm that her new studio album will be released next April 8. It will be then when she vindicates her origins, her roots and much more in a most exciting project for her.

“There are other songs on the album that are only in Spanish and have a completely different sound. Who I am as an artist and as a person is something that is always changing. I think that in this society where everything is focused on the individual, and the success of the individual, you experience more happiness when you are with other people; that is the message of the album” Camila confessed during an interview with LOS40.

The Cuban could not be more proud of her origins and that will be demonstrated in Family. An album with a lot of Latin flavor (probably more than any of her previous works) and the definitive list of songs remains to be officially confirmed.

At the moment there has been much speculation about the existence of titles such as Family, Celia, Quiet, Boys don’t cry, No doubt or Everyone at this party in addition to alleged collaborations with Yotuel (Lola), María Becerra (To the teeth) and Willow (Psychofreak). All of them, in addition to those already mentioned, would shape this new work that will go on sale on April 8.

“This album is all my fucking heart. Family comes out on April 8, 2022” Camila Cabello posted on her social networks. For the occasion, Camila has had the production of Edgar Barrera, Cheche Alera and Ricky Reed in several of his themes. We will have to wait to confirm if they are the producers of the album or there are several involved in this recording that will arrive within a month.