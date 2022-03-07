Camila Cabello and Ed Sheeran premiere ‘Bam Bam’: hint at Shawn Mendes? | Music

Daniel Gutierrez Dieck

The bilingual cumbia will be part of the album “Familia”

Camila Hair decided to celebrate his birthday in a big way and crowned his 25-year celebration with the premiere ofe “Bam Bam”, his song with Ed Sheeran that turned out to be a cumbia that will make you wear out the sole of your shoes.

If you feel like new music that makes you dance, this is ideal for you because with lyrics that combine English with some phrases in Spanish, the Cuban-American ended up creating a cumbia that the further it goes, the less strange it will seem to you. and more desire to dance will give you.

along with the songCamila Cabello premiered a music video on March 4 in which she narrates the process from a breakup to emotional recovery.

At first, the American singer seems devastated, sad and crying, screaming from the rooftops, full of pain. However, with the power of the music, she begins to recover her spirits and makes her life a party to the rhythm of the chorus: “ Así es la vida, si / Yeah that’s just life, baby”.

Of course, the personal experiences of the artists influence their creations, therefore, this topic has been related by their fans as an ode to the end of the relationship he had with Shawn Mendes.

“Bam Bam” joins Don’t Go Yet” and “Oh Na Na”, which will be part of “Familia”, an album that is planned to be released on April 8, 2022.