Camila Cabello and Ed Sheeran plagiarized Fonseca? A TikTok compares them | Music

According to a video from the platform, both themes have a certain similarity

Camila Cabello recently released “Bam Bam” with Ed Sheerana topic in which he talks about his breakup with Shawn Mendes and the way in which you have to accept that life goes on to the rhythm of a good cumbia/pop, however, something that has drawn attention on networks is that the singer’s excerpt resembles a Fonseca theme.

From TikTok a video emerges that compares Camila Cabello’s new song with “Te Mando Flores”, one of the best remembered by the Latin artist that is specifically similar to the verse of the single released a week ago.

While it could be a coincidence, it’s hard to deny that there is a resemblance between “Bam Bam” and the 2005 theme, which has a similar melody and rhythm in the phrases of the verse.

Ed Sheeran faces trial for plagiarism of “Shape of You”

For now, none of the singers have commented on it, because until now it remains as a comparison on social networks; in the meantime,

Ed Sheeran is facing a plagiarism trial for “Shape of You” in court.

Sheeran appeared today before the High Court in London, where he denied that he “borrows” ideas from other artists and assured that he always recognizes when he uses certain inspiration from other songs; this in reference to the accusations issued by the resemblance of his hit single to “Oh Why” by musician, Sami Switch.

The trial will continue for the next three weeks and it is estimated that the judges will issue a resolution in the face of the plagiarism allegations against him, the BBC said.