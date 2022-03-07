Call of Duty and Fortnite sales banned in Russia in opposition to Ukraine invasion

Game developers Activision Blizzard and Epic Games have gone out of their way to cripple Russia economically during their invasion of Ukraine.

Activision Blizzard president Daniel Alegre shared a letter from an employee that said the company will “suspend new sales of and in our games in Russia for as long as this conflict continues.”

Activision Blizzard has developed some of the most popular games ever made, including Call of Duty, Guitar Hero, the Tony Hawk Underground series, and more.

Microsoft announced its intentions to buy Activision Blizzard for a staggering $68.7 billion in January 2022; the deal will close in 2023.

Shared epic games in a cheep that will stop trade in Russia.

The company found success creating the Gears of War video game franchise, which saw main character Marcus Fenix ​​traversing a war-torn, dystopian world.

Some of Russia’s top professional players will no doubt be affected by the ban. Kiryache, the online alias of a Russian gamer named Kiril Grishin, earned over $160,000 playing Fortnite in 2021.

Miposhka, Russia’s highest-earning professional player, has earned nearly $4 million playing Dota 2.

Dota 2 is produced by one of Epic Games and Activision Blizzard’s competitors, Valve Corporation.

A Mashable report noted that Valve products are still available in Russia, but are complicated by recent sanctions against Russia by credit card companies.

Activision Blizzard went public in 1993 under the leadership of CEO Bobby Kotick.

According to the Motley Fool, a $10,000 investment in the IPO would be worth more than $700,000 today, a very solid return on investment.

Activision Blizzard, which trades on the NASDAQ under the ticker ATVI, has hovered around $81 a share since the announcement of sanctions against Russia.

Epic Games is a private company that is not available to trade on the stock market.

With the development of Fortnite, Epic Games popularized the “battle royale” game format where online players share a map and the goal is simply to be the last player standing.

