“Bullitt” will return to the cinema, Steven Spielberg will direct it

March 07, 2022 Steven Spielberg will direct a new version of “Bullitt”. The big question is whether the legendary Ford Mustang from the original film will appear.

Cinema and cars have always been united throughout history. And it seems that this relationship will not cease in the short term future. If a few days ago we told you about the next film about the life of Enzo Ferrari, of which the protagonists already knew each other and that would begin shooting in May, now it is the turn for the return of a classic: «Bullitt».

According to various sources, one of the best film directors in history, Steven Spielberg, has agreed to direct a new original story centered on Frank Bullittthe iconic character played by Steve McQueen in the 1968 thriller Bullitt.

Steven Spielberg will be director and producer

Spielberg is very confident in the projectas it is noted that he will also participate in the production of the film, which will be under the mantle of the Warner Bros.

Despite what it might seem at first, it is not a remake of the original film, but a new idea focused on the character. In the original film, Frank Bullitt, who shares the limelight with a Ford Mustangis an outspoken San Francisco cop on the hunt for the mob boss who killed his witness.

The performance in “Bullit” was considered one of the most emblematic of McQueen in his career, and a turning point in it. The film is also remembered by motor fans for having one of the most famous car chase scenes in movie history.

What is not confirmed is whether the new Frank Bullitt will drive a “muscle car” like the Ford Mustang or will get behind the wheel of another car model. We understand that Ford will not want to miss the opportunity for the Mustang to share scenes with the protagonist (still to be confirmed), but since the project is in an early phase, there is not much information about it.

