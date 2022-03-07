Bryan Danielson explains one of the reasons why he did not renew with WWE

Former WWE Champion Bryan Danielson had an excellent career in the company of Vince McMahon, where he became one of the most beloved technicians in the history of the company and was, until the last, located in the stellar plans of the regular programming of WWE, not to mention that he also shared time as a member of the creative team. Unfortunately, his contract expired and he eventually debuted in AEW, where he seems to have greater freedoms as the fighter himself confessed at the time.

► Bryan Danielson wanted to bleed in his fights

While speaking on Wrestling Observer Radio, Bryan Danielson detailed one of his final conversations with Vince McMahon, where the “American Dragon” stated that he wanted to leave WWE because he simply wanted the freedom to bleed in matches, which was not possible in the WWE PG era.

“I don’t like to divulge my conversations with Vince at all because I know he’s a very private person, but I will say this, one of the things… when I finally made my decision I was like, ‘Okay, I’m determined to make this decision,’ and he asked me why I was leaving WWE for AEW and I said, ‘You know, there’s also a part of me that just wants to be able to bleed’ and he immediately said, ‘Well, I’m sorry, I’ll never be able to give you that.’ So yeah, it’s not like I want to do it all the time. There’s something, I don’t know, incredibly life-affirming about it, as weird as that sounds.”

Interestingly, during his intense and physical match against Jon Moxley at AEW Revolution, Bryan Danielson fulfilled his wish and bled along with his rival and, although he was defeated, William Regal appeared and practically “forced” them to be on the same page with Moxley.