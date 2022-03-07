Britney Spears will tell the United States Congress about her story of abuse lived with her father – Revista Para Ti

Britney Spears was invited by the United States Congress to describe what she experienced during the years under her father’s care and the consequences she suffered for it.

Britney Spears shared with his nearly 40 million followers on Instagram the news that she has been invited by the United States Congress to talk about what she lived through during the time she was under her father’s control, Jamie Spears.

“We want to personally invite you and your lawyer to meet with us in Congress at a mutually convenient time to describe in your own words how you achieved justice,” you can read in part of the official document that he published. “Pop princess”.

In the text you wrote at the bottom of the image, Britney Spears She said she was honored with this invitation because for the first time her story could be known throughout the world.

“I’m happy about my story has been recognizedbecause of the letter I felt listened to for the first time in my life, in a world where your own family is against you, It’s hard to find people who have empathy.”

Singer trusts that once the whole world knows his version of the facts, you can help others who are going through a similar situation to yours, in which all his rights to choose were taken away from him.

“I am not here to be a victim, I want to help others who are in a vulnerable situation, take charge of their lives and be brave, I wish I had been, but I was so scared, “he said.

Finally, the interpreter of “toxic” thanked the White House for the invitation, without making it clear when the meeting could take place.