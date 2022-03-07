Britney Spears questions the death of Brittany Murphy | News from Mexico

UNITED STATES.- Britney Spears has been shown pretty active on social media since he wanted to withdraw the guardianship of his father, so his fans do not miss any of his publications, especially those that divide opinions among users.

An example of this is the images and a video you uploaded while you were vacationing on the beach with her fiancé Sam AsghariAnd it is that on her trip to the sea, the singer decided to take off her clothes and pose for the camera with her breasts uncovered, only covering her private parts with diamond emojis.

In this case, last Friday, March 4, the Princess of Pop shared a cover of the magazine People of October that argued, twelve years later, ldeath of actress Brittany Murphywho died at the age of 32 on December 20, 2009. Given this, the composer wrote that she felt curious about the causes of his death.

Saw this online today… Anyone else curious? She died at 32… HMMMMMMMMMMM… JUST SAYING!!!! Psss I know it was a while ago but come on…they are STILL INVESTIGATING!!!!” she wrote in the Instagram post.

Shortly after sharing the cover of the magazine, Britney chose to delete the photograph, but that did not prevent several of her followers from sharing theories regarding the death of the actress, since her husband also died under the same circumstances just five months later than her Official information indicates that the famous died of pneumonia.

It should be noted that Brittany Murphy was found dead in the main bathroom of his house located in the Hollywood Hills, which he moved to in 2003 after buying it from Britney for $3.8 million. As they indicated, both artists reported that there was something strange in that house, which is located on Rising Glen Road at the top of the Sunset Strip.

In addition, the late artist bought the mansion in Hollywood when the interpreter of “Toxic” was dating Justin Timberlake. However, something strange in what Both agreed during different interviews that they did not like to be alone in that house.