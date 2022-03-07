Britney Spears celebrates her return to Las Vegas as a tourist

Britney Spears is finally enjoying life, after many years of living under the tutelage of her father.

One of the first things he has done is travel to Las Vegas, after years of giving concert after concert in that city.

The singer revealed that she returned to “Sin City” for the first time as a tourist, and her initial reaction has been very positive.

This was what he wrote on his social networks:

“Wow, being a guest in Vegas is so much better than being me… or wait… it must be because my family was the one wearing the stars when I worked in Vegas. I mean, they treated them like stars, spas, alcohol, they made an effort. But guess what. This was my first time. It was beautiful to be treated as an equal in Las Vegas for the first time in 13 years. Huge difference. It’s times like these that I look up to the sky and say, ‘Really God? All this time? ‘ But then I step back, put on heels, and realize that I no longer have to entertain my family or be their puppet. I am here to tell you one thing, kiss my ass,” she wrote.

Britney’s boyfriend Sam Asghari also shared details of their trip, sharing a photo inside their hotel room.