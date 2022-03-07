“Black Sunday in Mexico”: this is how the international press portrayed the violent attacks at the Querétaro stadium

Querétaro fans would have caused a fight against rival fans during a match at the Corregidora Stadium Photo: EFE/Sebastián Laureano Miranda



The Corregidora Stadium in Querétaro, and the fans who gathered there witnessed a tragedy when the fans of Gallos Blancos, a local team, started a big fight that left several injured and sent others to the hospital.

This battle reached the international press, who portrayed the events recorded during a Liga Mx match in which Atlas, the champion team, visited the field of their rivals and They dominated the game by one goal against zero.

Various newspapers across the United States covered some of the issues arising from the attacks, and they informed their public with photographs that have already traveled around the planet throught social media.

During the attacks, soccer fans stormed the field, some to continue the anger, others to protect their integrity Photo: REUTERS/Victor Pichardo

Such is the case of New York Times where they wrote: “Mutiny in Mexico leaves 26 injured, officials say”; or Los Angeles Times where the following header could be seen: “Black Sunday in Mexico: date suspended after horror in Querétaro vs. Atlas; They contemplate disaffiliating Gallos.”

Fox 5 He joined the coverage with his sports cover that recounted “Mexico suspends soccer league matches after massive brawl”; At the same time, The San Diego Union-Tribune published: “Violence leaves 22 injured and for a soccer game in Mexico.”

Due to the above, fans not only of the teams involved, but of all the teams that are part of the Mexican First Divisionused various trends in social networks to position themselves.

Some of the Hashtags that could be seen throughout the weekend on Twitter and Facebook were “#National Shame” or “#National Mourning”.

International media described the violence in the Querétaro stadium as “a horror” (Photo: Screenshot)

After the brawl, the Attorney General of the State of Querétaro (FGE) and the local executive power, headed by Mauricio Curigovernor of National Action Party (BREAD), indicated that they will uphold the rule of law and that those responsible will be brought to justice.

Under this logic, it was the Prosecutor’s Office that opened an investigation folder and He specified the crimes for which the alleged culprits will be investigated.

Through an official statement, the FGE reported that it opened the investigation folder CI/QRO/6605/2022which will carry out investigations related to the crimes of attempted homicide, violence at sporting events, possible apology for crime, criminal association and crimes committed by public servants.

Violence at the Corregidora Stadium went around the world through social networks (Photo: EDUARDO GOMEZ / AFP)

The government of the state of Querétaro, for its part, reported the suspension of 5 public servants in charge of the operation in the Querétaro-Atlas party for Failure to comply with security protocols.

Secretary of State Government, Lupita Murguia, communicated through his Twitter account that a meeting was held chaired by the governor of the entity, Mauricio Curito receive details of the Public Safety and Civil Protection report regarding the events of the Corregidora Stadium.

As a result of this and the analysis of the report, it was concluded to carry out some actions, among which is the suspension of officials related to the organization and security of the sporting event.

Among them are Leonardo Flores Mata, director of Police Operations; Isaac Pérez Infante, in charge of the Field Unit; Agustín Martínez Ortiz, police officer; Carlos Mendoza Martínez, coordinator of Events and commissioner for the party, and finally Carlos Alberto Toscano Mendoza, responsible for the Risk Management Area of ​​the State Civil Protection Coordination.

