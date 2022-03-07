Bitter land: the greatest resemblance between Selin Genç and Gülten, his character in Züleyha | Turkish soap operas | nnda nnlt | FAME

The world of acting always brings some surprises like the case of the Turkish actress Selin Genç who bears a resemblance to her character Gülten Taşkinon the soap opera “Tierra amarga””. With a kind character and a sensitive personality, the ranch employee stole the affection of the fans of the Ottoman drama that has become one of the most popular productions.

In recent years, Turkish productions have become a sensation on the screens of various countries such as Spain, the United States and Latin America. And it is that the combination of stories of love, suspense, betrayal and revenge have caught the viewers from start to finish.

The soap opera “Tierra amarga” is one of the most watched in Spain (Photo: screenshot / ATV)

Set in the 70s, “bitter earth” (“Bir Zamanlar Cukurova”, in its original language) tells the story of Zuleyha and Yilmaz who are forced to flee to another city after the man murdered a person who tried to abuse his girlfriend. Fate will lead them into a world of happiness, sadness and danger, but they will do everything to save their relationship.

The Ottoman drama stars the actors Hilal Altinbilek and Ugur Gunes. Along with them appears a large cast of artists such as Murat Ünalmış, Ibrahim Celikkol, Furkan Palali, among others. But one of the actresses who has become the public’s favorite is Selin Genç who plays Gülten Taskin.

The actress Selin Genç participated in the soap opera “Tierra amarga” (Photo: Selin Genç / Instagram)

THE GREATEST SIMILARITY BETWEEN SELIN GENÇ and GÜLTEN

His friendly side and great kindness that he shows Gülten Taskin on “bitter earth” has converted it to Selin Genç in one of the actresses with great support from the audience.

In that sense, many have wondered if there would be any resemblance between the artist and her character.

Given this, Selin Genç gave an interview for the magazine ‘Soul Arabia’ where he revealed more details about this, according to Vanitatis.

“Gülten and I openly communicated our happiness; Besides, we both speak with our eyes. She is a person who knows that what she believes in is worth fighting for. I am similar to her; however, our methods are probably different”, expressed the actress.

Selin Genç in the role of Gülten in the soap opera “Tierra amarga” (Photo: Selin Genç / Instagram)

thanks to his character Gültenthe actress has managed to get many fans and followers on her social networks who have highlighted her great professionalism when acting in “bitter earth”. Likewise, it should be taken into account that she has been the cover of important magazines in her country.

“I love acting because it helps me challenge my personal limits and expand my potential to help me become better and better.”, he specified.

Selin Genç is Gülten (Photo: Selin Genç / Instagram)

According to the Turkish media, the young actress would be single, because, until now, no partner has been known to her. But there are other details that she herself confessed, such as that hates cheese and that Natalie Portman It serves as your inspiration.

“I’m not the type of person who likes repetition. I always need change, transformation and the feeling of moving forward. It makes me feel more alive conveying different kinds of emotions, I guess I’d like to try opposite roles in the near future”, he sentenced.

WHO IS SELIN GENÇ?

Selin Genç was born on June 21, 1994 in Istanbul, studied Industrial Engineering at Işık University, In addition, he took acting lessons at the Dilek Sabancı State Conservatory Theater Department, and received classes from Rabia Sultan Düzenli, Fatoş Koçak and Nisan Akman at Mam’art Atelier.

After starting to work with his manager Ali Sabuncugil, took acting lessons in front of the camera from Serkan Altıntaş. She earned recognition from the director and producer by auditioning for him, and landed his first acting role in “Land bitter”.

This role has allowed him to demonstrate his talent and gain a large number of followers on his social networks, where he constantly shares photos and his most recent appearances in important magazines.

