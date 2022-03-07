Billie Eilish: Listen to her emotional rendition of ‘Happier Than Ever’ with Jimmy Fallon | Music

Daniel Gutierrez Dieck

The singer presented, live, the theme that gives her name to her most recent album

Add us to your home screen to visit us easier and faster Add

Last July 30 Billie Eilish He fell in love with all his fans when he released his long-awaited second album, “Happier Than Ever”. Now, during the night of this August 9, she gave all her followers a live interpretation of the theme that gives its name to his album on the Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon.

After her performance, the 19-year-old singer chatted virtually with the show’s host and talked about her upcoming tour and the movie she plans to premiere on Disney+: Happier Than Ever: A Lover Letter to Los Angeles.

“I’ve had like six dreams this week about shows. I’m serious. It’s been so long. It’ll be two and a half years, or two years, I guess. I don’t know. And that’s crazy for me, so I can’t wait.” Billie Eilish told Jimmy Fallon about her desire to return to the stage to present her music.

Billie Eilish will resume live concerts in 2022 when her North American tour begins in February, hoping that the pandemic will give way and allow all shows to be held safely.

Listen to “Happier Than Ever” by Billie Eilish

Billie Eilish shared some funny moments she experienced while recording the music videos for her most recent album, such as “NDA”, in which she began to perform the theme on a highway, a choreography that would make even the host of the program nervous.

Watch Billie Eilish’s interview with Jimmy Fallon