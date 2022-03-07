Big Van Vader will be inducted into the WWE Hall Of Fame

WWE has confirmed, through an official press release, the nomination of Big Van Vader to the WWE Hall of Fame. It will be presented in the 2022 edition in which The Undertaker will headline.

The WWE Hall of Fame ceremony will take place on Friday, April 1 at the American Airlines Center in Dallas as part of WrestleMania Week. The event will be broadcast live exclusively on Peacock in the United States and on WWE Network in the rest of the world. Additionally, for the first time ever, WWE will present both Friday Night SmackDown and the 2022 WWE Hall of Fame Ceremony live on the same night at the American Airlines Center, giving attendees the opportunity to witness both events. for one price.

Leon White, known as Vader or Big Van Vader, is a professional wrestler who was born on May 14, 1955 in Lynwood California and who passed away on June 18, 2018 at age 63 in Denver, Colo.

After having a great race in Japan between 1987 and 1992where he won some prestigious championships, such as the IWGP Heavyweight title, Vader traveled to Europe and later landed in the United States to have another great stage in the ranks of World Championship Wrestling. He won the World Championship three times and had great rivalries against the likes of Sting, Ron Simmons, Ric Flair and Cactus Jack, among others.



In 1996 he came to WWE, debuting in that year’s Royal Rumble match. Vader teamed with his manager Jim Cornette and battled Shawn Michaels for the WWE Championship at SummerSlam. The Mastodon teamed up with Paul Bearer and faced Undertaker, getting a big victory over The Deadman at Royal Rumble 1997. Despite his fame, he did not win any titles in WWE, although he had a huge number of matches against different opponents, such as This is the case of Triple H, Kane, Owen Hart, British Bulldog, among others.

After his time in WWE, Big Van Vader worked in Japan and on the independent scene. He sporadically returned to WWE on a couple of occasions.

2022 WWE Hall of Fame Nominees

The Undertaker

Big Van Vader

