Bets for the Oscar Awards: Nominations and where to bet

Yes, even the Oscar Awards have their section in the Bookmakers, and it is not for less, an extremely important event that has quite an impact. Thus, we are going to review the main nominations and see where we can bet.

favorite players for each category

+ Prediction Warriors vs. Nuggets | Analysis, odds, NBA bets

+ Prediction Jazz vs. Mavericks | Analysis, odds, NBA bets

We are totally far from being experts in the world of cinema, in fact, we have seen only half of the nominated films, however, it is worth looking at the different nominations and speaking, from ignorance, about the Academy Awards, those that over the years become a little more inclusive, yes, with movies as protagonists:

BEST FILM – NOMINATIONS:

‘Belfast’

‘CODA’

‘Don’t look up’ – Fee: 34.00

‘Drive My Car’

‘dune’ – Fee: 21.00

‘The Williams method’

Licorice Pizza’

‘The power of the dog’ – Odds: 1.44

‘West Side Story’

‘The Alley of Lost Souls’

There are only 3 films, of these nominees, that I have managed to see, the previously mentioned, fortunately, The Power of the Dog, the one that according to the experts, the different IMDb notes, place it as the favorite to win, as than the bookmakers.

BEST DIRECT – NOMINATIONS:

Kenneth Branagh for ‘Belfast’

Ryusuke Hamaguchi for ‘Drive My Car’

Paul Thomas Anderson for ‘Licorice Pizza’

Jane Campion for ‘The Power of the Dog’ – Odds: 1.10

Steven Spielberg for ‘West Side Story’

At this point there is no way not to believe the bets, and in fact the only movie I saw, so the New Zealander is emerging as the winner, yes, Jane Campion already has an Oscar in her windows, the one for Original Screenplay, for the 1994 film The Piano.

BEST ACTRESS – NOMINATIONS:

Jessica Chastain for ‘The Eyes of Tammy Faye’ – Fee: 2.20

Olivia Colman for ‘The Dark Daughter’

Penélope Cruz for ‘Parallel Mothers’

Nicole Kidman for ‘Being the Ricardos’ – Odds: 2.62

Kristen Stewart for ‘Spencer’

Unfortunately, or fortunately, I have only seen one movie, this one with the “Twilight protagonist”, which is far from that annoying character. Spencer talks about the life, far from it, of Princess Diana, where Kristen Stewart gives a wonderful performance (opinion without deep knowledge).

Stewart’s winning odds are: 5.00, being the third favourite.

BEST ACTOR – NOMINATIONS:

Javier Bardem for ‘Being the Ricardos’

Benedict Cumberbatch for ‘The Power of the Dog’

Andrew Garfield for ‘Tick, Tick, Boom’

Will Smith for ‘The Williams Method’ – Odds: 1.33

Denzel Washington for ‘The Tragedy of Macbeth’

We have the usual problem again, Benedict Cumberbatch is the only one I can “judge” and choose as the winner, after all Phil Burbank, the protagonist who hides his homosexuality in the old west, with all that it means, is really very good, but you will enter to judge.

Cumberbatch is the second favourite, at odds of – Fee: 4.00.

These 4 prizes, the most typical and to which most pay attention, are just some that can be found in Betfairwhere there is the full range of prizes What are you going to bet on?