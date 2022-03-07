Best Batman Movie Adaptations!

The Batman is a resounding success. But after so many versions of the Bat Man, can we really compare them and choose the best?

Batman, Gotham’s bat has been portrayed by various actors over the years. However, never lost the essence nor the compass that guided their actions. Bruce Wayne, orphan of parents since childhood and with a great fortune, created his own gadgets to face crime.

We are all excited for the premiere of the Batman movie, a lot of us already enjoyed it on the big screen and we still haven’t been able to overcome how epic it is However, with so many versions of the Bat-Man, can we really compare them to see which might be the best?

We think we can! But without including the most recent version of Robert Pattinson because we must wait to process it 100% before comparing it, and it would be unfair to add it so quickly to a top that tries to discover which is the best version of the bat.

But, since everything is for fun (share if you understood the reference), we share What do I think are the best films that represent it? Let’s start with the worst and get better along the way Go for it!

5. Batman and Robin (1997)

We know that the tape will not be the best when the writer himself he had to come forward and apologize for the story they were telling. Although Batman & Robin has a lot of the comic touch, I could never really connect with its protagonist or the cast of actors involved.

A movie that I saw once in my life and that I forgot its existence until I sat down to make this list. Had they seen her? Would they watch it just to get to know a little more?

The duration is 125 minutes and the cast was made up of George Clooney, Arnold Schwarzenegger, Uma Thurman, Chris O’Donnell, Alicia Silverstone, Michael Goughamong others.

Extra fact, the director was Joel Schumacher, who also directed films like The Lost Boys, The Client, 8mm, A Day of Fury and The Phantom of the Opera.

4. The Dark Knight Rises

Nolan handed us one of the best film trilogies of recent years. The movies got better one by one and the action scenes became more impressive as the minutes progressed. The director had never executed such good action scenes as here, especially the theme of physical violence, blows, danger and tension that we felt in each confrontation.

The first encounters between Batman and Bane are wonderful, plus the film had a great script that helped keep us all on the edge of our seats, full of emotion from start to finish. Despite all this, The Dark Knight Rises is a powerful film, but one that failed to surpass its predecessor. However, it remains an epic conclusion to the trilogy and one of the best in the entire superhero genre.

The duration of the tape is 164 minutes and it has great actors in the cast: Christian Bale, Anne Hathaway, Tom Hardy, Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Michael Caine, Gary Oldman, Marion Cotillard, Ben Mendelsohn, Morgan Freeman and more.

3. Batman: The LEGO Movie (2017)

Yes, yes, I know there will be some controversy with this post. However, I consider that a film that is completely out of the mold of Batman and that still feels part of the same essence is exactly an animated film. Batman, the lego movie arrived and gave us a twist to everything we knew or expected from the bat that we already knew. It was a breath of fresh air and truly an enjoyable film from start to finish.

An animated film recontra palomera and with the necessary dose of humor to complement everything already known by fans of the character. A must in case you haven’t seen it yet.

The tape lasts 104 minutes and within the cast of voices we have Will Arnett, Chris McKay, Michael Cera, Rosario Dawson, Ralph Fiennes, Jonah Hill and more.

Batman (1989)

I am sure that many of us are also considering Batman from 1989 within our top because it is a must. I think yes or yes it is a film that all fans of the bat should see because it lays great foundations for the character and the film genre in general.

We could not mention that it is a 100% masterpiece, but it is definitely a movie that everyone will enjoy because it drinks a lot from the comic itself. The essence of the director is crushed when seeing Gotham City, always keeping in mind the inputs of the comic and turning the story into one of the greatest references in terms of Batman. What’s more, Michael Keaton and Jack Nicholson as Batman and Joker they are really enjoyable and the tension that is created throughout the film cannot be cut with scissors.

The film has a duration of 121 minutes, was directed by Tim Burton and completely has his stamp on each frame. Additionally, the cast included Michael Keaton, Jack Nicholson, Kim Basinger, Robert Wuhl, Pat Hingle, Billy Dee Williams, and Michael Gough.

1. The Dark Knight (2008)

At this point in life, if someone tells me that they don’t have the Dark Knight in their top 3 Batman, it gives me a heart attack. And it is 100% real. I believe that the film has everything to catch the lovers of comics and also those who had never met the character. It is a really rich plot, with twists at every moment and an exquisite character construction.

In addition, it is listed as one of the best movies in the history of cinema, according to IMDb. An action movie that does not stay in that territory, that mixes perfectly with police thriller cinema and that combines all its pieces for a magnificent display of talent, staging and captivating script. Heather Ledger He gave his all in the role, and managed to represent the Joker’s madness very well without falling into exaggeration. A plus was also the music of hans zimmer that takes everything to another level.

What do you think, cinephiles? Tell me if you agree with my Top 5 and I would also like to know where you would put Pattinson’s The Batman right now.