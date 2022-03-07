Batman: Robert Pattinson and the evolution of his characters in the cinema | Present

Definitely, today we understand that success and fame are built on the basis of effort, perseverance and patience, because we have known the story of hundreds of artists who, despite the fact that at some point in their lives they stopped trusting themselves, faith that they had in life made them receive the fruits of all their efforts, thus leaving them with a panorama full of possibilities where they have remained with the certainty that there will always be an opportunity to shine.

We mention the above, since today we want to talk to you about one of the most talented actors in the world, and that despite the fact that his career and his person have been constantly exposed to criticism, he never left aside the determination to become one of the best actors of recent times.

We have taken advantage of the recent premiere of The Batman to make Robert Pattinson the star of this note, and there are many things to say about him, not only on the subject of acting, but also on music and experiences. which he has had to face after the constant criticism he receives about his person.





Little by little, Robert has been reaping his successes / Getty pictures We will start by telling you that Pattinson began his acting career at a very young age, and those who have criticized his beginnings claim that he had an innate talent for acting, which would develop to impressive levels over time. Although there are many films in which this famous actor has participated, today we will talk about the most representative of his career and that have left the most mark on the public. We will start by telling you that Robert was born on May 13, 1986 in London, England, and as the critics say, since he was very young he showed an interesting talent for acting, and convinced of this was that when he was studying high school at the Harrodian School in London, he decided to join the Barnes Theater Company to learn acting and perform their first plays. Of course, the interest it was generating in that area served to start opening the first doors, in fact, the first one was in 2004, during a television program where he participated in an adaptation of "The Ring of the Nibelungs" directed by Uli Edel and entitled "The Kingdom of the Ring". Later, Robert took part in other telefilms, such as "The Haunted Airman" (2006) and The Bad Mother's Handbook". And here comes the interesting thing, since his face began to attract the attention of the cinematographic medium when he appeared in the famous tapes: "Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire" (2005) and "Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix" (2007)where he played the character of Cedric Diggory.

Even with the above, Pattinson's attempts to become a great actor did not give up, so he worked hard until he got the leading role in the "Twilight" saga written by Stephanie Mayer. In this saga he played Edward Cullen a teenage vampire who falls in love with the deadly and fragile Bella Swan, played by Kristen Steward. "twilight" was so successful that you could practically bet on the one for the upcoming films, and so it was, because with "New Moon", "Eclipse", and "Dawn 1 and 2", In addition to raising millions of dollars, Robert became one of the most coveted actors in the industry and acclaimed by audiences around the world. It should be noted that between the production of the vampire saga, Robert Pattinson participated in other films, in which a great acting development and a great differentiation in the personality of his interpretations can be observed, making it clear that he did not want to repeat the essence of Edward Cullen in any other film. A clear example of the above was what he achieved in films like "Remember Me"which premiered at 2010 and focuses on portraying the story of Tyler Hawkins, a young man who goes through various traumatic experiences and falls in love with Ally Craig (Emilie de Ravin), a girl who changes his life forever.



Robert was part of a love story that moved everyone / Internet In addition to the above, Robert also captivated everyone in 2011 when seen as the protagonist in the film of “Water for elephants” where he acted alongside the talented Reese Witherspoon, in a love story that takes place in the midst of life in the circus.



What did you think of his performance in this movie? / Internet Although there are many films in which he participated after 2011 and until 2019, we want to give full credit to the performance he had on the tape. “The lighthouse”since the psychology of his character is so impressive that it caused those who had criticized him in the past for his work to reconsider, thus achieving the applause of the greats.



The character that Pattinson plays in this movie reaches dementia / Internet We believe that the evolution that he had in his way of acting helped him to trust his talent more and dare to play big roles such as Batman. If you have not seen the movie yet, we must tell you without spoiling the tape, that Pattinson has left everyone with their mouths open, after the wonderful interpretation he makes of the dark knight, because it is totally different from what we had seen before in the performances of other actors. So good have been the reviews about his performance, that this could be the step he needed to gradually position himself as one of the best film actors in the world. talent for music Despite the talent that he has been developing over time for acting, Robert Pattinson has stood out for his ingenuity and ability for music. And once again he surprised us with these skills, especially when he debuted with two of his own songs in the "Twilight" saga, which are named "Never Think" and "Let me Sing".

Have you already heard them? If not, we share them below:







