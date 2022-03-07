‘Batman’ exceeds $100 million at the US and Canadian box office

The gloomy new version of “Batman“, of the studies Warner Bros.topped the box office in United States and Canada, being the first film of the year to exceed 100 million dollars in grosses in its opening weekend, according to industry analysts.

The latest film in the growing collection of “Batman” versions, starring English actor Robert Pattinson, took in nearly $128.5 million between Friday and Sunday, according to figures from Exhibitor Relations.

The film had an estimated production cost of 200 million.

Sony’s “Spider-Man: No Way Home” was the only pandemic movie to top $100 million at the box office in its opening weekend, racking up $260 million in its December release month. , according to analysts.

The current version of “Batman” has Batman on the trail of a serial killer (Paul Dano) as he battles crime, corruption and his own demons. The cast includes Zoe Kravitz, John Turturro, Peter Sarsgaard, Andy Serkis, and Colin Farrell.

Sony’s adventure film “Uncharted: Off the Map,” starring Tom Holland in the style of treasure hunter Indiana Jones, dropped to second place with $11 million, while it has grossed more than $100 million since its release.

Metro Goldwyn Mayer’s comedy “Dog” was third with $6 million. Channing Tatum plays a veteran US Army Ranger who agrees to take Lulu, a canine injured during his service in Afghanistan, to his handler’s funeral.

In fourth place is “Spider-Man: No Way Home” with 4.4 million in sales in its twelfth week. His international earnings reach 1,000 million dollars.

And in fifth place, losing one place from last week, was the 20th Century production “Death on the Nile” with 2.7 million. Kenneth Branagh directs and plays the peculiar Belgian detective Hercule Poirot in the recreation of Agatha Christie’s 1937 novel.

Completing the top 10:

“Sing 2” ($1.5 million)

“Jackass Forever” (1.4 million)

“Cyrano” (683,000)

“Scream” (570,000)

“Marry Me” (530,000)

