Batman actors: who is the best paid (and their salaries)

Keaton appeared in Batman in 1989 and Batman Returns in 1992 (and now he’ll be back in The Flash). Tim Burton cast him after they worked together on Beetlejuice and the first film ended up grossing $251,188,924, making it the second-highest-grossing Batman film.

As a result of the success, Keaton reportedly received a raise in salary and earned $10 million. His return led to the sequel earning an additional $5 million at the box office.

But the most successful was Jack Nicholson as Joker. To appear in 1989’s Batman, Nicholson accepted a salary of $6 million instead of $10 million, in exchange for receiving a share of the proceeds and royalties. When the film grossed $411 million, Nicholson walked away with $60 million and took the record for highest-paid actor, which he long held.

George Clooney

content This content can also be viewed on the site it originates from.

It is said that Clooney got the role of Batman because Val Kilmer and Joel Schumacher they had some differences, but he had to star in one of the worst Batman movies. The sixth actor to play the hero received a salary of 10 million dollars for appearing in Batman & Robin in 1997, which was $7 million more than Kilmer was paid.

What’s interesting here is that, according to Entertainment Weekly, this was another case where the villain won more. Arnold Schwarzenegger was paid $25 million for bringing Mr. Freeze to life (which, according to calculations, is the equivalent of earning nearly $1 million per minute).

Val Kilmer

content This content can also be viewed on the site it originates from.

The actor became Batman in 1995, in the film batmanforever, Directed by Joel Schumacher, who became director after Tim Burton decided to only participate as a producer.

It is said that Michael Keaton, who was to receive $15 million, was made an offer to return for a third time, but the actor backed out after he learned that Tim Burton would not be directing, and Val Kilmer was selected, receiving a salary. from 3 million dollars, which is much less than Keaton was being offered. The film was a huge success at the box office, earning 20 million more than the previous film.