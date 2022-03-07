Barbarism in Corregidora Stadium, with “new patterns” of violence between bars: Mikel Arriola

Mikel ArriolaCEO of the MX Leaguedetailed that the violence seen during the barbarism Come in bars from White Roosters and Atlasat Corregidora Stadium from queretaro, have patterns never seen before In previous episodes in mexican soccer.

In interview with Joaquin Lopez-Doriga for your space Radius Formula, Arriola Penalosa highlighted that the fact that barristas from the Atlas They were stripped naked and viciously beaten, the authorities in Querétaro must investigate thoroughly.

We had never seen this level of violence, stripping people naked, leaving them inert, poly-confused, and we are thoroughly reviewing this to determine sanctions (…) In my experience and going back to the fights that the fans have had in the stadium, never had been introduced. What we see are new patterns in this black sabbath”, he exposed.

“What we also identify in these shots is that at the moment the Querétaro bar enters, already in a fight with the Atlas bar, two groups of 10 or 15 people break off and go to the other side to directly attack the people from the Atlas and there these terrible scenes are presented, of undressing people, which we had never seen in a stadium, and of continuing to kick them in the head to take their lives, “he said

“We have the balance of 26 people injured, three serious. This is an unacceptable and new thing, it has to be a turning point for the future, we cannot let criminals use soccer to solve external or internal problems”, he added.

Last Saturday afternoon, the match between the Gallos Blancos and Atlas teams for the ninth day of Clausura 2022 had to be suspended as a result of acts of violence that ended with the invasion of the pitch by fans.

The fight between the bars of both teams, which began in the stands, grew and ended up on the field, which caused the players to take refuge in the locker room and the referee to end the match, actions that all professional football clubs regretted. in Mexico. The strong images published in photographs and videos that went viral on social networks shocked the country, where there was even talk of deaths, however, the state authority reported 26 injured people, three of them seriously. These are not animation groups (the bars), they are permeated by elements of crime, what we have to do is close this relationship with the clubs and propose measures for entering the stadiums, “said Arriola.

The president of Liga MX reported that there was 608 security elements -between private security (358), municipal police and state agents- for a high-risk game such as the game Gallos Blancos against Atlas, which was considered sufficient for the 14 thousand 446 fans who attended the stadium.

“It is in the high range, the problem is that people are there but they don’t act, when the fights happen there is a total absence of security personnel. Even one of them opens a confined area and that unbalances, because those bars have to be confined, and the danger of confrontations increases substantially, ”he explained. Mikel Arriola assured that the legislation in Queretaro prevents let there be state and municipal police on stands and court, Therefore, these areas are covered by private security, in this case the K9 company, which has already been suspended by state authorities as a result of the violent events. The phenomenon is that the police as such cannot be on the court. In some local regulations, like in Querétaro, you can’t have security forces on the field, they have to be outside, you have to hire private security. They are inside the stadium, but guarding from the entrance of the stadium to the outside, from the entrance to the inside is private security, ”he said.

Arriola Peñalosa pointed out that this Tuesday the sanctions will be announced after the violence between bars from Querétaro and Atlas, which made it clear that it must be a watershed in Mexican soccer to prevent this phenomenon from growing.

“I am very indignant, angry and very busy (…) The issue today is to solve the substance, that is why these types of measures that are going to be presented tomorrow. We have to present it because if not, we will not be able to leave, ”he argued.

