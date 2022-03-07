Austin Theory match at WWE Main Event was taken off the air

Austin Theory was confirmed as Pat McAfee’s WrestleMania 38 opponent on Friday night on WWE SmackDown. A day earlier, Vince McMahon had offered Pat the match in an interview on The Pat McAfee Show, without confirming the rival, which gave rise to a series of speculations that McMahon himself would be the one to dispute the match; However, the former Evolve World Champion was the one to come out and declare himself as the ex-NFL’s opponent before slapping him live.

► Austin Theory faced Apollo Crews, but did not air

Precisely, as a result of the planned plan —subject to subsequent confirmation— to face Austin Theory against Pat McAfee at WrestleMania meant that a former NXT match was pulled from the WWE Main Event broadcast this week. There, Theory faced Apollo Crews at this week’s WWE main event tapings. As reported by WrestleTalk, “The fight was taken off the broadcast along with the match between Veer and Storm Grayson”. Instead, the show was filled with replays of Raw and SmackDown.

Austin Theory has certainly been in the spotlight lately thanks to his partnership with Vince McMahon.. The young star faced Brock Lesnar for the WWE Championship last night at the WWE event in Madison Square Garden, revealing himself as the surprise opponent, and that was the second time he has received a punishment at the hands of The Beast Incarnate, after receiving an F5 in Elimination Chamber last February.