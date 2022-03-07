Atlas fan narrates how Hernán Cristante and Querétaro players were key to protecting fans from violence

Among all the violence suffered in the Corregidora Stadium, there were acts like those of Hernán Cristante that had great and very good effects

After the acts of violence in the Corregidora Stadium yesterday afternoon in the duel between Queretaro and Atlasa fan of the Rojinegro team, described what she experienced in the event and how complicated it was to leave the building, after the help of Hernan Cristante and players of Queretaro.

“I just arrived at Guadalajara and finally I was able to hug my mom through tears. I’m going to take advantage of this moment in which my tw have a lot of scope to bring to light some things that happened yesterday. First of all, thanks to everyone, I was able to locate the child, thanks to people.”

“From Queretaro who helped my boyfriend and me to take shelter on the benches and then go down to the tunnel, thanks to the players and Hernán for helping us get into the locker room”, he assured.

The user @Bichiyal_12 narrated how he entered the field of play and what he had to do to help other people and how some other fans of the Rojinegro team were beaten, in the absence of police in the stadium.

“When the Massacré began, why was that, we had to run to the field to be safe and during that time a fan from Querétaro hit a friend to which I had to throw a glass to distract him and then run.

Hernán Cristante allowed the fans to enter the dressing room to protect themselves.

“While we were running we could see an Atlas fan being attacked by more than 6 people from Querétaro, bleeding women, crying children, people with tubes, with chairs and even seats, but what we never saw WAS ONLY ONE POLICEMAN. I don’t understand how amateurs brought knives, backpacks, etc. if they didn’t even let us enter a jacket or simply a cap, ”he said.

@Bichiyal_12 revealed that she wore the shirt that a Gallos fan gave her and her boyfriend used another of that team to be able to leave the stadium in the company of a family from Querétaro to go unnoticed

“After this, my boyfriend approached the aforementioned boy to tell him… if he lent me his shirt to go out, the Boy without hesitation took it off and I put it on, my boyfriend had to go out without a shirt because he also had the of the atlas, we began to leave”.

“And outside the stadium we hit a family of Queretaro so we could get away a bit, while the fights were still outside the box office. We walked to a road and there was a patrol (It was the first one I saw after all and it was outside) ”, she added.

The fan of Atlas revealed that there were security elements on the outskirts of the stadium and they were not aware of what happened in the match, so they did not receive help from the troops despite explaining the situation to them.

“It is worth mentioning that I was not arresting anyone, I was just blocking the street and two policemen downstairs talking as if nothing had happened inside, I approached him to ask for help, explaining that we were from Atlas and we were lost, that we needed to move to the first booth being able to see our truck to which he replied “I don’t know, go down and see if there is a taxi”, he pointed out.

In the end, the fan of the team red and black that by not having the support of the security elements and not having transport services, they had to ask for support from other Atlas fans.

“I didn’t expect them to take us or solve us, but I did expect a little empathy. We walked for about 40 minutes, but we didn’t know where we were or how to move.”

“Since the ubers didn’t take them, I was able to get in touch with a friend from Guadalajara who helped me contact another friend who was staying in a hotel and get there. Also a friend who lives in Querétaro, but did not go to the stadium, was helping us by calling, ”she concluded.