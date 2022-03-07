Atlas amateur aggressors celebrate in a VIDEO that would help their arrest

The soccer world was tainted once again in Mexico, as dozens of social misfit fans invaded the La Corregidora pitch to savagely beat up anyone wearing a Zorros jersey. But the aggressors from the amateurs the Atlas celebrate in a video, the which It would help his arrest.

The National Institute of Transparency, Access to Information and Protection of Personal Data (INAI) asked not to share images that show the faces of the victims in the pitched battle between fans of Querétaro and Atlas in the Corregidora.

“We condemn the events that occurred at the La Corregidora stadium in Querétaro and we make an attentive call to the authorities, the media and social network users not to share images that show the faces of the victims, in respect of the protection of their personal data. ” She wrote the dependency on Twitter.

This is how the aggressors involved in the violent acts of Querétaro celebrated with a video

Almost 24 hours after the violent acts in La Corregidora, the aggressors of the fans of the Atlas they recorded several videos where you can see them celebrate their cruel acts against the Red and Black fans.

The INAI condemned the events that occurred, but made a call to respect the protection of the personal data of those affected who were injured in the violent fight that took place in the Querétaro house.

Through the TIK TOK social network, you can see a video where social misfits celebrate, mock and laugh at their violent acts on the field of La Corregidora, said multimedia could find several of the aggressors against Atlas fans.

Social networks have been like a magnifying glass amidst all this chaos, since mainly Twitter users have uploaded photos of the aggressors to the fans of the Foxes, photos and videos that show the face of the vandals and the victims as well.

Mauricio Kuri, who is the governor of Querétaro, reported that so far 26 injuries have been reported after the events that tainted Mexican soccer. He also reiterated that so far there are no dead people, but the unofficial figures and testimonies of the survivors say otherwise.

For his part, Yon de Luisa has already spoken out about the terrible situation that was experienced in La Corregidora, and revealed that we must all be attentive to the communications from both the FMF and Liga MX.

On the other hand, these unfortunate events could be avoided, but the corresponding authorities of the stadium did not do their job since the troops were not enough to contain an attempt of such magnitude, as was carried out in the pitched battle. In a video you can see how a fan is cutting the net of a goal, but with a knife; a sharp weapon that should not be inside the building.

