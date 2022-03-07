Atlas amateur aggressors celebrate in a VIDEO that would help their arrest

The soccer world was tainted once again in Mexico, as dozens of social misfit fans invaded the La Corregidora pitch to savagely beat up anyone wearing a Zorros jersey. But the aggressors from the amateurs the Atlas celebrate in a video, the which It would help his arrest.

The National Institute of Transparency, Access to Information and Protection of Personal Data (INAI) asked not to share images that show the faces of the victims in the pitched battle between fans of Querétaro and Atlas in the Corregidora.

