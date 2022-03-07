Kourtney Kardashian, 42, found a rare best friend in Addison Rae, 21, during the original Covid-19 quarantine.

Here’s everything we know about the two’s friendship.

Are Kourtney Kardashian and Addison Rae still friends?

In February 2022, Kourtney Kardashian and Addison Rae reunited once again for game night.

The two first became friends in 2020, when Addison appeared in a TikTok video with Kourt’s son Mason.

Since then, the two seem inseparable.

From exercise classes to exotic vacations, the two refer to each other as “best friends” and it appears that Addison has grown close to the rest of the Kardashian family, including Kourtney’s ex, Scott Disick.

How did Kourtney Kardashian and Addison Rae meet?

During an episode of The Tom Ward Show, Addison Rae explained that she met Kourtney Kardashian through their mutual friend, David Dobrik.

“I met them through a friend. I met Kourtney through a friend, through David,” Addison said at the time.

“We had surprised Mason, because Mason liked my videos on TikTok. Then I stayed and we got really close.”

On a Season 20 episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, Khloe alludes that she suspected Kourtney and Addison were “engaging,” which both stars have denied.

“It’s very strange that that’s the impression,” Addison added.

Kourtney Kardashian and Addison Rae were in a movie together?

In August 2021, Addison Rae made her screen debut in the Netflix movie He’s All That.

Throughout the film, Kourtney Kardashian makes several cameo appearances as a brand executive who works with Addison’s character.

“We were very lucky that it ended up working out and I’m so glad she joined me on this,” Kourtney said in an interview with Access at the time.

“I am very, very grateful for her.”