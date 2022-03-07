Antonela Roccuzzo was the guest of honor at the Louis Vuitton fashion show and wore a super expensive look

During October of last year, Antonella Roccuzzo and Wanda Nara They were two of the great figures who attended the presentation of Louis Vuitton. But not only that, but Leo Messi’s wife was sitting next to the famous French businessman Anthoine Arnaultbrand owner.

Her presence caused all eyes and for that reason, she was once again invited by the famous renowned company. Roccuzzo said present at the Musée d’Orsay in Paris for the presentation of Vuitton’s fall-winter season. Through her social networks, the mother of Thiago, Mateo and Ciro, shared some postcards of this mega-event.

Antonela wore a long electric blue blazer with gold buttons and a handbag, combining colors. In addition, she opted for black “peep toe” shoes high platform. According to the medium Hola!, the blazer costs around 2,900 euros while the Coussin BB brand mini bag is worth about 3,000 euros.

The woman is passionate about Parisian fashion and luxury brands since she is usually shown wearing clothes from Gucci, Dior, Chopard, HRH Joaillerie, among others. She is always ahead of the trends of the moment and of course, her presence does not go unnoticed at all. Actresses Jennifer Conelly, Emma Stone, Julianne Moore, among other international stars, also participated.

You may also like: Antonela Roccuzzo celebrated her birthday in Barcelona