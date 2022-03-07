Angelina Jolie arrives in Yemen to help refugees

Angelina Jolie visited Yemen on Sunday to express solidarity with displaced families and to raise aid for an upcoming fundraising conference, the UN said.

The actress, who is a UN special envoy for refugee issues, landed in Aden in southern Yemen to meet families and refugees there. In Aden there is the Yemeni government that has international recognition.

The United Nations High Commission for Refugees (UNHCR) expressed hope that Jolie’s visit would raise awareness of the humanitarian crisis in Yemen, the poorest of the Arab countries, ahead of a fundraising conference scheduled for 16 of March.

“At this time when we see the horrors unfolding in Ukraine and call for an immediate end to the conflict and access for humanitarian agencies, I am here in Yemen to support people who desperately need peace. The situation here is one of the worst humanitarian crises in the world,” Jolie wrote on Instagram.

Yemen has been mired in civil war since 2014, when pro-Iranian rebels called Houthis seized the capital Sanaa and much of the north of the country, forcing the government south and into Saudi Arabia. A pro-Saudi coalition entered the conflict in the and has been trying to restore the government to power.

The conflict has become the scene for militias supported by foreign powers, in which more than 150,000 people have died, including more than 14,500 civilians, according to the organization Armed Conflict Location & Event Project. Furthermore, the worst humanitarian crisis in the world has been created there.