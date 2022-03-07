An injured man in the fight between Querétaro and Atlas loses his eye; two request transfer to Jalisco

A couple of patients will be transferred by air to Guadalajara and another who is treated in Mexico City has lost his eye

One of the injured fight between Querétaro and Atlas is treated at the Siglo XXI hospital of the IMSS, although it was reported that he lost his eye. His transfer to Mexico City was due to the need for specialized care.

For its part, ESPN He was able to learn that two other patients requested that they be transferred to Guadalajara, Jalisco, by helicopter, in order to be treated in Guadalajara territory.

The fan of Atlas was transferred from Sunday to Mexico City, because in Queretaro he could not receive the attention he needed, since he was in danger, after the beating he received at the Corregidora Stadium. Almost 48 hours later it was reported that he lost his eye.

The number of discharged patients has risen to 20, so now there are only six hospitalized. The latter left the hospital after undergoing surgery on the wrist.

For their part, the Querétaro State Prosecutor’s Office recognizes that they have approximately twenty possible aggressors located and, according to information from César Caballero, 15 arrest warrants have already been issued for the capture of people who, allegedly, participated in one way or another in the events that have gone around the world.

The authorities trust that in the afternoon they could have information on those responsible for the brawl between Gallos and Atlassince it is considered that the security operations of the Corregidora Stadium, in charge of the State Government and the Liga MX team, failed.

The representatives of the governments of Querétaro and Guadalajara have stated that they are available to the relatives who were beaten in the match between Roosters and AtlasIn addition, in Liga MX they assure that they will have exemplary sanctions for the guilty.

One of the injured continues in serious condition, while four others are in poor health.