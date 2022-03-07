‘American Idol’: Katy Perry gets excited as ‘Idol’ awaits auditions with ‘Wide Awake’

ads

American Idol judge Katy Perry was impressed with the powerful performance of one of her own songs, “Wide Awake.” The contestant in question was Lady K, and her version of her song thrilled the judges (and probably many viewers). Perry even said that Lady K “reinvented” the song in a way that showed the “beauty” and “grace” of the singer.

The American Idol segment on Lady K began with her giving some background on her life story. She explained to both viewers that she and her family had to live in a shelter at some point. Lady K recalled: “My mother and I and my four brothers and sisters were destined for a bedroom and we had to make it work.” The 25-year-old said that since she is the oldest, she took steps to help her family. However, she said the stress became “too much” for her brother. Lady K said that she then committed suicide.

“There were times when I didn’t think the rest of the family would pull through,” he said. “We are still here and that is why this is so important to me. I don’t want that to happen again because it gets so hard they feel like there’s no hope. Papi’s death lit a fire in me. more purpose. I’m here to honor him and make my family proud.”

Lady K surely made her family proud with one of the most powerful auditions American Idol has ever seen. The emotional punch he brought to “Wide Awake” had all the judges (Perry, Lionel Richie, and Luke Bryan) tearing up. After her performance, Lady K told the judges how grateful she was for the moment. She also specifically called out Perry and said that her music has had a big effect on her life, explaining that the singer’s tracks are for “underdogs” like her.

The judges couldn’t help but shower Lady K with praise. Perry said, “You sang with such elegance, beauty, grace and filigree. It’s like you reinvented the song. It’s like your heart is singing through your vocal cords.” Bryan called her performance “magical,” while Richie added that he’s “so proud” of her. He continued: “Tuskegee will never be the same. I know you landed there for a purpose. You sang a Katy Perry song and turned her into you. Then you made Katy Perry cry.” Of course, they capped off the special moment by giving Lady K a golden ticket to the Hollywood portion of the competition.

ads