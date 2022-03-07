Amal Clooney opens up about her marriage to George Clooney and their twins

Maybe george and amal clooney may be one of Hollywood’s favorite couples, but the human rights lawyer tends to keep her relationship with her husband relatively private.

However, in a recent interview with Time amal clooney opened up about her marriage and raising four-year-old twins Alexander and Ella: “The marriage has been wonderful. I have a partner in my husband which is incredibly inspiring and supportive, and we have a home filled with love and laughter,” she said. “It’s a joy beyond anything I could have imagined. I feel very lucky to have found a great love in my life, and to be a mother: that’s how I get my balance.”

Although Clooneys have been married since 2014 and they welcomed their twins in 2017, the actor was already 52 years old when he met the accomplished lawyer. “Listen, I didn’t want to get married; I didn’t want to have kids. And then this extraordinary human being came into my life and I just fell head over heels in love,” George once said during an appearance on the WTF with Marc Maron podcast.

Despite being only 35 years old at the time, Amal felt similarly. During a speech honoring her husband at the American Film Institute’s Life Achievement Award gala back in 2018, she joked that she was “pretty resigned to the idea that she was going to be a spinster” before she left. fall in love with her husband. This was also the first time amal clooney He spoke publicly about his marriage.

“My love, what I have found with you is the great love that I always hoped existed. And seeing you with our children, Ella and Alexander, is the greatest joy of my life,” he said then: “You fill our house with laughter and happiness, and that’s even before the children have discovered that ‘Da-Da’ is Batman, a talking fox, and friends of Mary Poppins. I’m proud of you, but I also know that when our children discover not only what you’ve done, but who you are, they will also be very proud of you.”

