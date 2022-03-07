Alexa Demie and Kim Kardashian show off their best looks at the new Balenciaga show

One of the most amazing artistic directors of our time, Demna (fka Gvasalia) once again evoked contemporary themes during its Balenciaga autumn-winter 2022-2023 show, presented this Sunday in Paris. Evoking on the one hand what is at stake in the climate, but also man’s ability to artificially reproduce what is no longer, the artistic director paraded his models in a snowstorm contained in a glass bell.

Imagined several weeks before the outbreak of war in Ukraine, an event that revives painful memories for the Georgian-born designer who has himself experienced exile, this show also resonated as a message of resilience. In this context, the Balenciaga autumn-winter 2022-2023 collection was deployed in extremely sober or bold and voluminous silhouettes.

Among them are stretchy hybrid dresses and full bodysuits – which have been seen in kim kardashian for several months—as well as partially damaged, shrunk, or enlarged turtleneck tops, pants, and hoodies. Additionally, leather, denim, down and bomber jackets are the must-have pieces of the collection, while trench coats are designed to be easily folded and carried.

Lastly, the house presented a long coat made from EPHEATM, a state-of-the-art material and a viable organic alternative to leather made from mycelium, organically manufactured using a proprietary process and finished with a durable treatment. Of course, in addition to the models, we saw a series of special guests at the parade, among whom were friends of the designer, including Kim Kardashian, Alexa Demie and others, who attended the parade wearing their best brand looks.

The reality star, who appears to be enjoying being single, arrived wrapped in yellow Balenciaga-branded caution tape. She even took to her Instagram Stories to show her followers how she pulled off her look. For her part, the star of euphoria, alexa demie, donned a chic outfit, all black, with an oversized shirt and leather pants, which she accompanied with golden jewelry. Take a look at the full parade below.

