Afghan case: Angelina Jolie expresses her concern for Afghan girls and women

The American actress Angelina Jolie expressed this Sunday her concern about the situation that thousands of girls and women are going through in Afghanistan, During the German seminar Welt am Sonntagque said that the Taliban government cannot go back to the traditions used more than 20 years ago and said she was very concerned about all the women who live in that country.

“I think of all the women and girls who now don’t know if they can go back to work or school. And I think of the young Afghan girls who are worried about losing their freedom.”Angelina Jolie said.

Recently the actress who had refused to use social networks opened an Instagram account to use it exclusively to support Afghan girls and women, this as an act of solidarity and empathy after the seizure of power by the Taliban in Afghanistan.

Angelina Jolie already has more than 10 million followers on her Instagram account, she has five posts, all for and in support of the women who are suffering in Afghanistan. In the first publication, he mentions a letter that an Afghan teenager sent him about the restrictions that the Taliban power is imposing on them, such as the decrease in communication so that the world knows what they are experiencing, in addition, the letter details how they live Afghan refugees.

“So much time and money, bloodshed and lives lost just to come to this, it’s a failure almost impossible to understand. Watching for decades how Afghans, some of the most capable people in the world, are treated is also disgusting. It’s disgusting see Afghans being displaced once again by the fear and uncertainty that has gripped their country”Angelina Jolie said.

Jolie has begun to use her voice to communicate through social networks about the situation of women in Afghanistan, the way of life of the displaced people, the Afghan refugees with the aim that the message reaches more people and everyone can reflect and raise awareness.