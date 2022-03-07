Adolfo Ríos says that the disturbance in La Corregidora could have been organized

the hobby

Adolfo Ríos, president of the Gallos Blancos del Querétaro, spoke about the violence that was experienced at the La Corregidora Stadium during the match against Atlas on matchday 9 of Liga MX, which was later suspended due to the lack of guarantees to protect the integrity of those present.

In interview with TUDN, the director of Querétaro did not rule out that everything was organized previously because of how it all detonated in a matter of minutes.

“It does seem that it is a situation that had already been organizedor, the way it all happened, when the game had started its second half, the fans had mosaics that were destined with colored paper to make that motivation for the team, for the fans themselves and Suddenly, it was a question that detonated”, declared the former America goalkeeper.

Given how quickly this brawl was generated, Ríos García assured that it did not give time for the security elements of the stadium to react and they could control the situation.

“It seems that there was an agreement situation, in exactly one minute in the game to be able to trigger a lack of control how it was detonated and precisely according to that there was no possibility for the elements that were there to react, because they were overcome in every way”

Complain to private security company

The president of Querétaro reported that a complaint was filed against whoever is responsible of what happened in La Corregidora, as well as the company private securityto GESK9.

“We have filed a complaint for whoever is responsible for the whole situation of which the people who were inside the field were victims. Certainly We have also filed that complaint against the security company, which was overwhelmed in practically the entire situation.. The situation of the police, as a team, complied with the protocols of number of people or police, or public security, private security and municipal security.

There is no relationship with the bar

When questioned about the relationship with the La Resistencia bar, Adolfo Ríos mentioned that there is no preferential treatment with his animation group.

“There is no relationship in the situation of facilities with the bar, they are all season ticket holders, everyone buys their Bonogallo to be able to enter the stadium, they are not given a preferential price, they are given the discounts that are given to all the fans in Queretaro”.

