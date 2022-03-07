Adolfo Ríos leaves in the hands of the FMF possible disaffiliation of Querétaro

Adolfo Ríos, director of Querétaro spoke on ESPN about what happened at the Corregidora Stadium and what will come for the team

Adolf RiversCEO of Queretaroleave it in the hands of the Mexican Soccer Federation the decision to blunt or not the group of Gallos, after the brawl last Saturday in the The Corregidora Stadium during the match against Atlas on the ninth day of Clausura 2022, in which there was a “failed operation” by the security of the property.

“It is an issue that is in the hands of the Mexican Soccer Federation, We in no way as a club, that what we represent is sport, it is soccer, we are not going to evade responsibility. Reports have already been filed precisely to find the culprits, but in that sense it is a situation that has sadly occurred in other stadiums, as it has now. Now it is serious, I am not saying that it has to be let go, in no way, ”expressed the manager in an interview for Spicy Soccer.

“We are in a situation, in an opportunity that we can get something out of misfortune, something important for our football, for our country. Let the cards that have to be taken be taken so that this does not happen at any stage later. If it happens later, and hopefully it never happens again, they will not be disqualifying the teams due to situations that happen with criminals who disguise themselves as fans to commit crimes in a soccer stadium.

Adolfo Ríos, manager of the Querétaro team, which right now is the epicenter of violence in Mexican soccer. imago7

Adolf Riverswho reported that last Saturday he had to leave his box to reach the pits of the field and, together with his son, help people who were or had been beaten, admitted that the security had a failed operation despite the fact that he had the number of police necessary for the magnitude of the event.

“A report of complaint has already been made and drawn up precisely to see what went wrong, because the protocols that are required here in Querétaro with the requests of the people, of the elements that have to be protected, which is one element for every 25 fans , it was covered. That is the surprise we have, that is the situation that hurts us so much and that is what is being investigated to find out and reach those responsible for this situation. What went wrong and to know logically what they have to pay Who has to pay?