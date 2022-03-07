actors compared to reality

Who is Anna?, on Netflix, tells a mini-series version of the Anna Delvey/Anna Sorokin Soho Grifter story. And while the series makes some narrative and tonal decisions that are a bit…off, one thing it does very well overall is cast good actors in good roles. Julia Garner, who also shines with her own light in Ozarks, she doesn’t look much like Sorokin, but she really transforms into the false heiress of the series; once you get used to that accent, everything goes smoothly. Arian Moayed, best known for his role as Stewy in SuccessionHBO’s is equally charismatic and very good as Todd Spodek, Anna’s lawyer, even if he doesn’t quite look like the real thing.

Most of the cast follows the same path. Even though Who is Anna? ends up losing you a bit with its questionable character motivations, occasionally weird framing of events, and #Girlboss-ification of its lead character, many of the performances are good enough to keep you pressing play on the next episode until the end. final.

And as you can see by looking side by side, the series’ casting, wardrobe, and makeup teams did a great job, because these characters really do end up looking like their real-life counterparts. Below, you can see several of the characters from Who is Anna? compared to the actor who plays them, and where you might have seen that actor or actress before.