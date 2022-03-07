actors compared to reality
Getty Images/Netflix
Who is Anna?, on Netflix, tells a mini-series version of the Anna Delvey/Anna Sorokin Soho Grifter story. And while the series makes some narrative and tonal decisions that are a bit…off, one thing it does very well overall is cast good actors in good roles. Julia Garner, who also shines with her own light in Ozarks, she doesn’t look much like Sorokin, but she really transforms into the false heiress of the series; once you get used to that accent, everything goes smoothly. Arian Moayed, best known for his role as Stewy in SuccessionHBO’s is equally charismatic and very good as Todd Spodek, Anna’s lawyer, even if he doesn’t quite look like the real thing.
Most of the cast follows the same path. Even though Who is Anna? ends up losing you a bit with its questionable character motivations, occasionally weird framing of events, and #Girlboss-ification of its lead character, many of the performances are good enough to keep you pressing play on the next episode until the end. final.
And as you can see by looking side by side, the series’ casting, wardrobe, and makeup teams did a great job, because these characters really do end up looking like their real-life counterparts. Below, you can see several of the characters from Who is Anna? compared to the actor who plays them, and where you might have seen that actor or actress before.
Advertising – Continue reading below
Julia Garner – Anna Delvey/Anna Sorokin
fans of Ozarks they know Garner very well, as she has played the series’ best character, Ruth Langmore, throughout the series, and has won two Emmys for her work. She also starred in the underrated drama The Assistant and had a minor role in the series manic, from Netflix. Delvey was briefly released from jail in February 2021 before returning the following month due to a visa issue. She has recently given interviews, including one with the New York Timesin which he reacted to the premiere of Who is Anna?
Arian Moayed – Todd Spodek
anyone who sees Succession meets Moayed as Stewy, Kendall Roy’s untrustworthy but super charismatic friend (and a major shareholder in Waystar/Royco). He has also appeared in the series love lifeand has a series, The Accidental Wolf, which he runs himself. Moayed is fantastic in Who is Anna?especially in the last episode (and it’s a blast to see him paired up with his co-star in Succession, Caitlin Fitzgerald!) The man he plays, Delvey’s attorney Todd Spodek, is still practicing law and lives in Brooklyn, New York, with his wife and children. Moayed and Spodek met during the production of the series.
Sameer Usmani as Chase Sikorski (Hunter Lee Soik)
Anna Chlumsky as Vivian Kent (Jessica Pressler)
Anna Chlumsky was always best known for her role as the child star of my girl…up to his role in veep as the ambitious politician Amy Brookheimer (who earned her six Emmy nominations). The character she plays in Who is Anna?, Vivian Kent, is a fictionalized version of journalist Jessica Pressler, who wrote the New York story on which the series is based. She continues to work in New York.
Laverne Cox – Kacy Duke
Cox is an icon of the LGBTQ+ collective and has been nominated for an Emmy four times for her role in Orange Is The New Black. He also had a key role in A promising young woman, by Emerald Fennell, nominated for an Oscar, among many other roles. She plays Kacy Duke, a bona fide “celebrity fitness expert” whose clients include Denzel Washington, Bebe Rexha, Bruce Willis and Dakota Johnson.
Anthony Edwards – Alan Reed (Andy Lance)
Anthony Edwards became known in emergencies, starring in the first eight seasons of the series and earning four Emmy nominations; She has also appeared in movies like Zodiac, Rookies’ Revenge and top gun. He plays Alan Reed, who is a fictionalized version of the real-life attorney who worked with Anna Delvey named Andy Lance.
Katie Lowes – Rachel Williams
Lowes is best known for appearing in 124 episodes of Shonda Rhimes’ hit series, scandaland has also appeared in films such as Super 8 and Zootopia. His next appearance will be in Smallwood, the CBS comedy series. The real Williams, for her part, sold her story to Vanity Fair, as shown in the series, and also wrote a book about the whole Anna situation, and sold the rights to that book to HBO. We’ll see if an adaptation of that book is made. Williams also wrote an article for TIME about his experience before the premiere of Who is Anna?and after the premiere of the series told Vanity Fair in an interview that he disagreed with the message of the series.
Alexis Floyd – Nefftari Davis
Floyd has had a recurring role on The Bold Type and has appeared in Dickinson from Apple TV+, but playing Neff on
Who is Anna? it is without a doubt his biggest role so far. The real Neff -Nefftari Davis- is currently on Instagram under the name @filmcolors, and pursuing a career in film, just like the show said. The real Neff shared an Instagram photo with Floyd, and the two seem to hit it off.
This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io
Advertising – Continue reading below