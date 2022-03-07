Absolute failure for the game as a service launched by PlatinumGames

An interesting compilation related to one of the most relevant companies in the video game market has returned to us. We are talking in this case about platinumgames and various businesses.

On this occasion, we have been able to learn that the premiere of Babylon’s Fall with PlayStation and PC it has not had a good start. This is a live service game. In fact, it has been shared that this has only had around 650 concurrent players at launch. For comparison to Square Enix, Marvel’s Avengers had 28,000 players at the start and was also rated a flop. The negative reviews that Babylon’s Fall has received from the press hasn’t helped either: in the reviews, they claim that it has all sorts of microtransactions.

Remember that PlatinumGames shared a few weeks ago that they were interested in this type of games as a service. However, other recent traditional releases like sun crest they have had much better reception among the players. We will have to be attentive to see what the next steps are for the company, which is also preparing Bayonetta 3 for this year as a Nintendo Switch exclusive.

