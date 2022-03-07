Abdomen of steel in the new trailer for The Batman

After small fragments released throughout these two years since it was announced Robert Pattinson like the new dc batmanthe wait is over.

Today the trailer for The Batman finally premiered and Pattinson looks amazing in his vigilante suit, with a body of steel, doing justice to his predecessors Ben Affleck and Christian bale.

In the trailer, it catches us at first sight with an explosive love-hate couple: “The Bat and the Cat” -the bat and the cat- as mentioned by Selina Kyle, Catwoman, played by Zoë Kravitz.

Apparently, Catwoman will cause some problems for our hero because he does not know if she is a friend or an enemy, what cannot be denied is the incredible physical attraction between Bruce and Selina.

In addition, Bruce Wayne must prove through his alter ego that he does more for Gotham City than the public eye believes as it can be seen in the clip.

The protagonist must rethink how involved his own family was in the corruption of his city while investigating a series of murders.

In the cast of the film is Paul Dano as the Riddler, who at the beginning of the video can be seen complicating the lives of the protagonists with enigmas to which the superhero gives a single answer: “Justice, the answer is justice.”

It will also feature Colin Farrell as the Penguin, John Turuturro as crime boss Carmine Falcone and Jeffrey Wright as Commissioner Gordon.

Between secrets, villains as loved as they are hated, and lots of action, Matt Reeves, director of the film and of films like Cloverfield and Planet of the Apes, promises a darker Batman than ever seen before who will have to face his own demons. The Batman will premiere on March 4, 2022, exclusively, and is expected to be released later on HBO Max.

