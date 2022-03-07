A pedophile kidnaps and rapes a 13-year-old girl whom he contacted through Roblox

Police in Clayton County, in the state of Georgia, have arrested a 33-year-old man for kidnapping and rape of a 13-year-old girl whom he convinced to run away from home. Howard Leslie Graham, the pederast, contacted the victim on February 18 through the online video game platform Roblox.

33 years old and a resident of the city of Jonesboro, Arkansas, Graham spent two days trying to convince the minor to leave her home in Topeka, the capital of Kansas, and escape to flee with him to Clayton County. As confirmed by the county police, the man repeatedly raped the victim during the days that he held her hostage.

Graham went to pick up his victim and took her to the city where she lived, which is more than 1,000 kilometers from where she lived, in Topeka. On the night of February 24, the minor asked one of the rapist’s roommates for help, telling him that she “wanted to go back to her house.” At first, the other guest thought the victim was the pederast’s stepdaughter.





While the roommate of the arrested person checked what was really happening and tried to confront him, the victim was able to contact his mother through Roblox, giving you the location where you were. It was on March 1 when the police found the minor in a grocery store. Dollar General and arrested the 33-year-old man accused of sex trafficking, kidnapping and rape, who was at the time at the restaurant where he worked on Tuesdays.

The need for more parental control

“We were very lucky to have found this young woman alive,” said the police officer who coordinated the search. The rapist admitted facts and according to the police, “he told us everything that coincided with what the minor had told us.” The authorities insisted on the need for greater parental control over children’s online lives: “I would like people to pay more attention to what their children do. Sexual predators will continue to take advantage of young children,” said the police spokesman .