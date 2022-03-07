7 reasons to believe that Leonardo DiCaprio is the best actor in history

Everyone knows that Leonardo DiCaprio is currently one of the essential performers in the industry. The academy it took too long to award him the Oscar (he took the statuette with the reborn in 2015), perhaps because of his rebelliousness since his participation in titanicawhere he did not attend the gala (although he wasn’t nominated either) or for being a youthful mass idol. Of course, like his colleague Brad Pitt, beauty is something that at the level of professional recognition has harmed him more than anything else. However, we have reason to believe that DiCaprio is the best actor in history, specifically 7:

1-He has worked under the orders of the most important filmmakers

his idyll with Martin Scorsese going windy. Killers of the Flower Moon It will be their sixth collaboration. And is that who does not want to work with the Californian? steven spielberg (Catch Me If You Can), james cameron (titanica), Sam Mendes (Revolutionary Road), Quentin Tarantino (django unchained and once upon a time in hollywood), Clint Eastwood (J.Edgar), Christopher Nolan (Origin) and Ridley Scott (web of lies), are some of the industry figures who have wanted to direct the star.

2-Who is that child who takes all the castings?

It may seem that fame came late. However, and nothing is further from reality, DiCaprio was a star child. So much so that he was already known for shining in all the castings he attended. His professional colleague Tobey Maguire once told how his best friend always “stole” all the papers he applied for. Example of this is life of this boy (1993)where he masterfully replicates Robert De Niro himself.

3-No one has stayed on top for so long

One thing is to shine gradually and another to always stay on top. The figure of Leonardo DiCaprio has not been blurred at any time, after more than 30 years of career. Being nominated in each of those decades, an argument that gives value to his innate regularity.

4- His South African accent in ‘Blood Diamond’

The actor’s filmography is full of memorable roles, but among the most unknown is the South African accent that he managed to use in the film. Blood Diamondin which his Oscar nomination came up empty in 2007.

5- His pace/quality of work is amazing

Leo maintains an amazing work rate, since if we break down his films into cinema, comes out as a feature film per year. In his career, the actor tends to participate in two films a year, except on occasions like the revenantfor those who need a special preparation that prevents you from combining multiple productions.

6-He is the true heir to Al Pacino and Robert De Niro

With Daniel Day Lewis retired and being younger than this, we can openly declare that Leonardo DiCaprio is the true heir to Al Pacino and Robert De Niro. Only he has been able to share the screen with them and not come out badly, in addition to creating memorable roles, identical way to what these two titans have done.

7- A gold mine at the box office, its presence generates millions

As if being a talented and handsome guy weren’t enough, the performer is also a magnet who draws viewers to movie theaters due to his magnetism. He does it without falling into action franchises, nor access Marvel or DC stories. So his ability is even more meritorious, getting stories a priori, with little future at the box office, work really well generating millions with their presence.