6 key factors that influence to determine the Oscar for Best Picture

Which movie will be the top winner at the 94th Oscar ceremony?

A couple of weeks ago, the competition was between “The power of the dog”, the most nominated with 14 mentions, and “Belfast. With the victory of “CODA: Signs of the Heart” for Best Cast at the Screen Actors Guild Awards, attention has also gone to the film that is considered the feel good movie it’s from the season. Then there’s “King Richard: A Winning Family” which delivers in terms of structure and classic billing, but doesn’t have all the key nominations. Then the question arises, what influences to determine a winner? Here are six key factors in determining the Best Picture winner:

artistic values

The award as such seeks to recognize the best of cinema. So, an obvious criterion open to different perspectives is what the film proposes in artistic terms and that can basically be summed up as how the film’s discourse or position on a subject is articulated by a script and how the technical aspects (photography, sound, costumes, production design, among others) contribute to it. For example, for a nominee like “Roma” how is it that its sound design, photography and production design determines that the viewer is immersed in the action and, therefore, in Cleo’s journey. In the case of “Birdman,” its one-shot structure was a way to emphasize the main character’s journey.

The box office or the media impact

Although this is not a determining factor to define an Oscar winner, it helps as long as it refers to what has been of a more popular taste or, at least, is better known. Among the nominees in recent years there have always been films like “Don’t look up” (one of the most watched in Netflix history) or “Duna”, nominated this year or previous ones like “Joker”, “Bohemian Rhapsody” or ” Black Panther”. Among the winners have been “I would like to be a millionaire”, “Gladiator”, “Chicago”, “The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King” and, of course, “Titanic”. This is a factor that goes somewhat for taste or general affection and that benefits from the collective effect by favoring what the majority saw.

the schedule effect

To anticipate the nominees and the winners, they let themselves be guided by the other awards and, in particular, by the union awards, the Critic’s Choice, the Golden Globes and the BAFTA. The correspondence between those who win in said awards and who win in the Oscar tends to be high. The effect is basically like the one dictated by communication theory: the media don’t tell you what to think, but they tell you what. So when a film is more in conversation, voters have it more in mind and, it is probable, that they decide to choose it. It is what has these days to “CODA: Signs of the heart” as the film that could give the surprise.

The historical and the statistical

If there is one thing that seems to strongly determine or tilt who will win, it is what has happened before. A film is more likely to win by having nominations in all the key categories (Director, Acting, Screenplay, and Editing). There are few films that have not won without some of them, but it has happened like in 1932 that it was only nominated for Best Picture and won; Ben Affleck’s “Argo” won without a Best Director nomination. It happens, but little happens, so the statistics are inclined towards those who meet “the requirements” both in terms of nominations and genre (they win more dramas than comedies or musicals, for example) and even of court (the Academy is more classic and it’s not that common that you recognize something as “Parasites”). This criterion seems to be changing due to the measures taken by the Academy to have more voters and that these are from a wider range of ages and nationalities. In addition, there is the matter that everyone always waits for a historical moment or a first time as was the case with the victory of “Parasite” a couple of years ago.

Meaning

The nomination already speaks of an agenda of topics for the Academy, but the award gives it even greater strength. So, recognizing, for example, last year, a film like “Beautiful revenge” would speak of a much more critical position on gender violence, while leaning towards something more intimate and reflective like “Nomadland” is less risky. “Green Book” that beat “Roma” in 2018 was a way to confirm Hollywood’s conciliatory position on the issue of racial discrimination, in addition to being a more narratively accessible film than the Mexican film. What does the Academy mean? Which statement is relevant to you? The Academy tends to be rather conservative and slow to change, but that also explains “Moonlight”’s victory over “La La Land”, a couple of years after the #OscarSoWhite movement.

The talent involved and what it represents

One factor that must not be forgotten is who are the nominees or involved in a project and what they represent. Last decade films by Alfonso Cuarón, Guillermo del Toro and Alejandro González Iñárritu won, which was a way of recognizing Latino talent, proving that they are inclusive and addressing their position on Donald Trump’s immigration policies. A similar case can be argued around “Parasites”. This criterion does not decrease the quality of the film, by the way, but it has an influence. It also helps the films and the individual nominees how well known they are in the industry and how much affection they have for them. Julia Roberts and Sandra Bullock won as actresses in their first nomination, while figures like Glenn Close, Amy Adams or Jessica Chastain have had to wait. There is more goodwill for those who are likeable or win over the press and industry (Youn Yuh-jung, Supporting Actress winner for “Minari), who are known, and who have the desire that they have at least a statuette (George Clooney, for example, already has two)… and, of course, there is also the fact that he is already owed and what easily favors or will favor someone like Paul Thomas Anderson, whose film “Licorice Pizza” contends in several categories and when none of the previous ones considered among the contemporary classics (“Petróleo sangiendo”, “Boogie Nights” or “Magnolia”), has won and, sometimes, not even been included in the main category.