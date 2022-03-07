5 benefits of sardines for health, take advantage of them in Lent!

The sardines are classified as blue fish They live in deep areas and far from the coast. Although they are characterized by being small in size, do not be fooled, because they are actually a nutrient packed food What are they beneficial for our healthas an important contribution of proteins of high biological value, vitamins, minerals and healthy fats.

Among its properties, it can be mentioned that 100 grams of fresh cooked sardines provide 25.4 grams of protein, 7.8 grams of healthy fats496 milligrams of potassium, 63 milligrams of calcium, 5 U of vitamin D and 12 milligrams of niacin (vitamin B3), among other contributions, in addition to providing Dietary fiber. Therefore, experts recommend its regular intake.

And if you have wondered if canned sardines are also just as nutritious than fresh sardines, the reality is that they are, and they also have the advantage of being cooked and seasoned in different presentations such as olive oil or tomato sauce, which are also softer and easier to digest. Next we talk about 5 benefits of sardines to take advantage of them in Lent.

5 benefits of sardines to take advantage of them in Lent

Of the world sardine fishing, 4.8% is of Mexican origin and Sonora is the state with the largest amount of sardines produced in the Mexican Republic. In this season of Lent do not hesitate to prepare some delicious sardines and take advantage of these benefits:

1. They lower cholesterol levels

Due to their contribution of vitamin B3 and Omega 3 and 6 fatty acids, sardines help reduce bad cholesterol (LDL) and triglyceride levels in the blood.

2. They prevent cardiovascular diseases

Due to their healthy fats and their anti-inflammatory and anticoagulant properties, they prevent the accumulation of fat in the blood vessels and the formation of blood clots, in addition to regulating blood pressure, reducing the probability of suffering from thrombosis, atherosclerosis and cardiovascular conditions.

3. Helps lose weight

Especially due to its rich supply of easily digestible proteins of high biological value, its consumption helps you feel satisfied for longer without bloating in the stomach, reduces sugar cravings and contributes to the production and protection of tissues, which is why it also increases the muscle mass

4. Protect the bones

Being a source of vitamin D and calcium, regular consumption of sardines helps protect and strengthen bone health, helping to have stronger and healthier bones.

5. Improves mental health

Omega 3s are also good for preventing mental health problems such as anxiety or depression, since they help increase the production of neurotransmitters in the brain, as well as serotonin, the “happiness hormone”.