5 actors we would like to see as Kratos in the series

God of War It is one of the video games with the largest number of fans in recent years, and seeing the number of series and movies that are being developed about video games, it was strange to see that they did not bet on something from this saga. Well, as Deadline has learned, Prime Video will prepare a live action series of the famous video gamewhich will also launch its new installment, God of War: Ragnarokthis same year.

In Super Fiction we have got down to work and from writing we have debated who would be the right actor to give life to the character of Kratos, and the truth is that good names have come out. Before we start, we would love for you to leave us your option in the comments. Having said that, Here are our five favorite options, from least favorite to most!

Stephen Amell

Stephen Amell It is one of those risky bets that we propose but that, discussing among ourselves, we have seen that hey, it totally hits the spot. The actor known for Arrow would be a great choice to bring to life Kratosthe protagonist of the future God of War series.

Since it started as Green Arrow, has not had other great roles, so it would be a relaunch in his career. And often progress.

Vin Diesel

Family always comes first, and what actor would be better than having the damned Vin Diesel in the series of God of War What Kratos. Without a doubt, he is one of the most talked about fan cast for this project. Although, this being Vin Diesel, his salary will be as high as the price of diesel now, so your hiring looks complex.

He is currently focused on fast and furiousbut if they give him a good check, he would surely enter to participate in God of War.

Tom Hardy

Yes, we know that this one has cooled you. Tom Hardy is an actor who radiates charisma, and with that booming voice, he would play Kratos a historical in the series. His role as bane on The Dark Knight Rises or alfie solomons on Peaky Blinders have consolidated the actor as one of the best in big productions. We kept a thousand of his roles that are of category, like the one he played in the revenant.

Personally, it is my favorite choice, but we bring you other very very good ones.

Jason Momoa

The current Aquaman actor, Jason Momoais another of our favorites to bring to life Kratos in the series of God of War. In his role as khal drug on Game of Thrones We already had a glimpse of the amazing actor that had people wondering what the actor would look like playing Kratos, and with this new series, why not see Jason Momoa as Kratos?

The idea completely convinces us, although we have an option that convinces us more to bring the Nordic to life.

Dwayne Johnson

If before we commented that Vin Diesel would be difficult because of the great salary, let’s not talk about one of the most sought-after actors in Hollywood, Dwayne Johnson. ‘The Rock’ is a commercial beast, and it is clear that if he were to star in this series, would be a huge draw to attract the general public but, although we like it a lot for the role, being realistic, it seems impossible.

In addition, we must remember that he is currently very committed to tapes like Red alertwhich will have a sequel, and even with the role of Black Adamwhich will be released this year 2022, being one of the great premieres of DC Comics in theaters after the acclaimed batman.

These are our favorite options, but now we want to know yours. If you liked any of our proposals for the role of Kratosyou can let us know in the comments.

welcome to super fictionyour fantasy, superhero and science fiction website.

Source: dead line