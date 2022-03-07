3 easy exercises to get rid of salt shaker arm in a week

At Panorama we know that toning up your muscles is not an easy task, so we present these simple exercises that will help you strengthen your arms and especially the area known as the ‘salt shaker’, so take note of these tips that will change the appearance of your body in record time.

When we thought that having a firm body was only possible with exhaustive exercise routines, recently we discovered some repetitions that you can do at home and without special devices that will work for you, the best thing is that they are perfect for beginners.

Easy exercises to get rid of salt shaker arm in a week

stretching

Stand up, raise your arms and stretch to the right, return to the center, finally the left side. Repeat 40 times, maintain the tension so that the force strengthens your upper extremities.

Lizards

Repeat 20 medium push-ups (knees on the floor), hold down for a second, and come up as fast as you can. Do not forget that your hands should be at chest height to notice better results.

elevations

With half-liter water bottles, do lateral raises at shoulder height, hold for 30 seconds, lower for 15 and repeat for 4 circuits. To notice results faster, we suggest you go for a one-liter bottle or a little more, depending on your strength.