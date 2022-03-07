12 Actors Who Were Controversially Substituted In Movies, From Johnny Depp To Rachel Weisz

NNothing irritates the actors or their fans more than a controversial substitution. venture into any hashtags from Fantastic Beastsor in the YouTube comments section of his latest trailer, and Johnny Depp fans will inundate you with comments condemning his departure from the franchise.

It often becomes a poisoned chalice for the film itself, for example when fans were quick to express their anger at the idea of ​​a The Mummy without Rachel Weisz, or from a new film by Nightmare on Elm Street without the original Freddy Krueger.

Many times it is the actors themselves who make their displeasure public, from Terrence Howard’s frustrations with Marvel to Julia Sawalha’s disappointment at her departure from the sequel to Chicken Run.

Money is often the root of these problems, but other situations are arguably much more infuriating: scheduling issues, fights, a voice that seemingly sounds “too old.”

We’ve rounded up 12 cases where actors were replaced in sequels or remakes of much-loved movies, leading to all sorts of hassles…

Johnny Depp in Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore

Days after the British High Court found that a newspaper report calling him a “wife beater” was “substantially true,” Johnny Depp announced that Warner Bros had asked him to give up the movie franchise. Fantastic Beasts. The actor had played the villain Gellert Grindelwald in two films, and Mads Mikkelsen stepped in to replace him in the third film. The Secrets of Dumbledore. The move sparked a great deal of outrage on Twitter, with hashtag campaigns proclaiming their support for Depp and others vowing to boycott the rest of the series. Fantastic Beasts unless the actor was reinstated.

robin williams in Aladdin 2

Robin Williams’ voiceover role as the Genie in Aladdin is possibly the most famous animated performance in the history of cinema. Less famous is the war between Williams and Disney that followed the film’s release. The actor publicly condemned the corporation after claiming that he ignored his request to use only his voice for the film and not for its commercial products. “I just don’t want to sell anything,” Williams said in 1993, “not Burger King, not toys, not things.”

Disney initially denied making such a deal with the actor and sent him a $1 million Picasso painting as a peace offering. That didn’t work out, and Williams refused to return for the sequel. The Return of Jafar, which was released directly to video. After incorrectly assuming that he could simply replace Williams in the role (Homer Simpson voice actor Dan Castellaneta was selected), Disney admitted that it had ignored Williams’ request regarding the use of his voice and apologized. publicly. Pleased with the apology, Williams later returned for the sequel. Aladdin and the King of Thieves in 1996.

Robin Williams (left) plays the Genie in ‘Aladdin’ (Disney)

Terrence Howard in Iron Man 2

When I arrive Iron Man 2 in 2010, one of the main cast members looked very different. Don Cheadle accepted the role of War Machine, despite the fact that Terrence Howard played him in the first film. The change proved controversial, with reports claiming that Howard and Marvel had fallen out over money. Other reports said that Howard, thanks to him being the first actor chosen for Hombre de Hierrohe was paid significantly more than every other cast member in the film, including star Robert Downey Jr, something Marvel sought to rectify for the sequel.

“They came to me for the second [película] and they said, ‘Look, we’re going to pay you one-eighth of what it says in your contract, because we think the second one will be successful with or without you,’” Howard stated in 2013. Howard also claimed that Marvel used what would have been his salary to increase Downey Jr’s pay, and that Downey Jr had willfully ignored his calls when he sought his help with his contract renegotiations. The situation was decidedly murky and remains one of the ugliest episodes in Marvel casting history.

Julia Sawalha in Chicken Run two

The sequel to Chicken Run, which has been a long time in the making, got some bad press in 2020 when the lead of the first film, Julia Sawalha, claimed that she had been cut from the sequel. Sawalha claimed that she had been told that her voice sounded “too old” compared to how it sounded in the original film. “They want a younger actress to reprise the role,” Sawalha wrote in a statement. “I’m passionate about my work and I don’t go down without a fight, so I did my own voice test at home and sent it to the producers… However, they said, ‘We’ll proceed to cast someone else for the voice of Ginger. ‘. I feel like I’ve been cheated… To say I’m devastated and angry would be an understatement. I feel totally powerless.” Sawalha ended up being replaced in the role of Ginger by Thandiwe Newton, while Aardman Animation declined to comment on the change.

Julia Sawalha plays Ginger in ‘Chicken Run’ (Twentieth Century Fox)

Rachel Weisz in The Mummy 3

Weisz reportedly turned down the chance to reprise the role that made her a star for a third Hollywood movie. The Mummy because I wasn’t happy with the script. She can’t be blamed: The Mummy: Tomb of the Dragon Emperor it received poor reviews and then disappeared without a trace in 2008. Fans also didn’t like that Maria Bello, who adopted a crooked British accent for the film, simply replaced Weisz in her role. “I think Rachel is so brilliant and she was beautiful in that role, but they wrote my character so differently that I felt like she was a totally different woman,” Bello explained. “She has the same name, but she’s quite a different character.” The public took notice and revolted.

Rachelle Lefevre in twilight

Lefevre was chosen to represent the coven leader Victoria in the films of twilight, and half of the franchise was replaced by Bryce Dallas Howard. It was a controversial decision, and both Lefevre and producer Summit Entertainment discussed it with the press. “I am deeply hurt by Summit’s surprising decision to go ahead without me,” Lefevre said in a statement, after insisting that his involvement in the film Barney’s Version would not tie in with the production dates of the sequel to twilight, Eclipse. Summit disagreed, writing in its own statement that Lefevre demonstrated a “lack of cooperative spirit” by allegedly accepting the role of Barney’s Version without first checking with Summit. Meanwhile, Howard stayed on the sidelines, revealing in 2017 that she and Lefevre had a cordial relationship and that the cast replacement decision “had nothing to do with anything.” [ellas]”, adding: “Nothing comes between women, and she is amazing.”

Rick Moranis and John Goodman in ‘The Flintstones’ (Amblin/Universal/Kobal/Shutterstock)

John Goodman and Rick Moranis in The Flintstones in Viva Rock Vegas

Neither Goodman nor Moranis were under contract to make a sequel to the 1994 hit. The Flintstoneswhich meant that Universal Pictures had to do without them to Viva Rock Vegas 2000. To get around this problem, Universal made the film a prequel and recruited the decidedly underpowered pair of Mark Addy and Stephen Baldwin to play Fred Flintstone and Barney Rubble. They failed to impress the public and the film was a colossal flop, ultimately the undoing of the entire franchise.

Kathleen Cauley and Jennifer Smith in Harry Potter

In the first Harry Potter movies, Hogwarts student Lavender Brown was played by two black actresses, Kathleen Cauley and Jennifer Smith, who were practically extras. At a time when Lavender’s role in the series became more important, and she got some real dialogue, the most sensible thing was to replace them, particularly with a more experienced actress. But the series faced backlash from fans for casting white actress Jessie Cave in the role, and Warner Bros never explained why the decision was made to change the character’s race just as she began to get more involvement.

Ryan Gosling in The Lovely Bones

Gosling looked ready for the Oscars spotlight after signing on to play a grieving father in Peter Jackson’s adaptation of The Lovely Bones. However, Gosling was fired days after production began and was replaced by Mark Wahlberg. Rumors spread about the firing, and Jackson was reportedly unhappy with Gosling’s decision to put on weight for the role. Years later, Gosling seemed to confirm the speculation, saying that he and Jackson “had a different idea of ​​what the character should look like.” He continued: “I really thought I should weigh 210 pounds [95 kilogramos]. We didn’t talk much during the pre-production process, which was the problem… I showed up on set and I was wrong. So I was fat and unemployed.”

Crispin Glover in Back to the Future Part II

Crispin Glover in ‘Back to the Future’ (Amblin Entertainment/Universal Pictures/Kobal/Shutterstock)

Glover stands out in the first installment of Back to the Futurewhere he plays the father nerdy by Michael J. Fox, George McFly. However, for the sequel, Glover objected to what he considered too low a salary and expressed some problems with the script. Upset, the sequel’s creators recruited a new actor, Jeffrey Weissman, and went to great lengths to make audiences believe Glover was still playing the role, including wearing prosthetics to make Weissman look more like him, and even hanging up. the character upside down at a certain point in the film.

Weissman claimed to have heard the film’s cinematographer refer to him on set as “Crispin, but without the problems,” while actress Lea Thompson, who played George’s wife Lorraine, revealed she found it difficult to work. with an “imposter” who was not Glover. Glover ended up suing the producers for using his image in the film, complete with prosthetics, without his permission, and the matter was settled out of court.

Robert Englund in A Nightmare on Elm Street

The new 2010 version of A Nightmare on Elm Street was the first to not feature veteran horror star Robert Englund as nightmarish killer Freddy Krueger, replacing him with Oscar nominee Jackie Earle Haley. Fans were understandably upset, as the film went from Englund’s manic humor in the role to Haley’s chilling seriousness. In Englund’s defense, he always gave Haley the highest praise, but admitted in 2012 that the movie itself was not for him. “It was a little cold,” he said. “But Haley played Freddy his way.”

Edward Norton in avengers

It took three tries for an actor to look comfortable as The Incredible Hulk, when Mark Ruffalo took on the role of the affable Dr. Bruce Banner for avengers in 2012. Eric Bana and Edward Norton had played the role in separate movies before him, but only Norton publicly condemned Marvel after they didn’t invite him back.

After Marvel CEO Kevin Feige said they’d ditched Norton in favor of an actor “who embodies the creativity and collaborative spirit” of the franchise (gulp!), Norton responded in an interview for The Independent. He assured that his departure was due solely to money, and not to rumors of clashes on the set of The Incredible Hulk of 200. Norton said: “I thought it was a cheap and unnecessary lie that it was about other things than money. They eagerly came to me to talk about it and then at the end of the day it was just an absolute business decision…Marvel will have to deal with their own karma – they have bigger problems than me.”