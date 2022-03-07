100 beautiful, feminist or protest phrases for Women’s Day to share on WhatsApp

Women’s Day commemorates the struggle of working women and their integration with society. It was in 1910 when Clara Zetkin proposed the celebration of this day, which began to be celebrated just a year later, in 1911. Since then, International Women’s Day is celebrated every March 8 in its full conception: trans, cis, belonging to the LGTBIQ+ collective… If you want to pay tribute to the figure of women or to the women in your life, take a look at these Women’s Day phrases to share on WhatsApp. Beautiful, vindictive phrases, of feminist women…

Feminist phrases for March 8: for WhatsApp States, Instagram…

History has been responsible for hiding the work of some of the most representative feminist women of recent centuries. Some were even forced to use synonyms to make their works public. Let’s pay homage to these figures with some feminist phrases for 8M and spread their message on WhatsApp, Instagram or Facebook. Quotes by Simone de BeauvoirRosa Parks, Coco Chanel…

“Let nothing define us. Let nothing hold us. Let freedom be our very substance.” Author: Simone deBeauvoir .

. «It has been through work that women have been able to cross the distance that separates them from men. Work is the only thing that can guarantee you complete freedom.” Author: Simone deBeauvoir .

. “A woman should be two things: who she wants and what she wants.” Author: Coco Chanel .

. “A free race cannot be born to slave mothers.” Author: Margaret Sanger .

. “A strong woman does not follow the crowd. She is herself.” Author: Loretta Young .

. “We just want to be included.” Author: Emma Watson .

. “The oppressor would not be so strong if he did not have accomplices among the oppressed themselves.” Author: Simone de Beauvoir. “The problem of women has always been a problem of men.” Author: Simone deBeauvoir .

. “Achieving gender equality requires the participation of women and men, girls and boys. It is everyone’s responsibility.” Author: Ban Ki Moon .

. “Remember the dignity of your femininity. Do not appeal, do not beg, do not lower yourself. She takes courage, joins hands, stand with us, she fights with us. » Author: Christabel Pankhurst .

. I just want to be remembered as a person who wanted to be free.” Author: rosa Parks .

. “A woman with a voice is by definition a strong woman. But the quest to find that voice can be notoriously difficult.” Author: Melinda Gates .

. “No one is more arrogant, violent, aggressive and contemptuous of women than a man insecure of his own manhood.” Author: Simone deBeauvoir .

. “Feminism is a way of living individually and fighting collectively.” Author: Simone deBeauvoir .

. “I don’t believe in the eternal feminine, an essence of a woman, something mystical. The woman is not born, she is made. » Author: Simone deBeauvoir .

. We will never be able to fly that high unless we support each other.” Author: Emma Watson.

Phrases of empowered women for Instagram and WhatsApp

There is no greater revolution in a patriarchal system than a woman empowered by herself. Working women, safe, deconstructed and aware of their power in society. Here are a few empowering phrases for Women’s Day. By Virginia Woolf, Jane Austen, Clara Campoamor…

“The level of civilization to which various human societies have reached is in proportion to the independence enjoyed by women.” Author: Flora Tristan .

. «The woman cannot continue being an inert mass next to the masculine social activity.» Author: Carmen de Burgos .

. “They teach us to hide, to lower our eyes and feel ashamed, to depend on someone else’s gaze to see us shine.” Author: Albanta San Roman .

. “I am a woman and I write. I am a commoner and I know how to read. I was born a servant and I am free. I have seen wonderful things in my life. I have done wonderful things in my life.” Author: Rose Montero .

. «The feminist agenda is simple: it only demands that women not be forced to choose between justice in public and happiness in private.» Author: Susan Falludi .

. “Words have power. Television has power. My pen has power.” Author: Shonda Rhimes .

. “On many occasions in history, ‘Anonymous’ was a woman.” Author: Virginia Woolf .

. We had two options: be quiet and die or speak up and die. We decided to talk.” Author: Malala Yousafzai .

. «I will say if I am pretty, I will say if I am strong. You are not going to decide about my life; I’ll be the one to do it.” Author: Amy Schumer .

. “The bravest act is to think for yourself, out loud.” Author: Coco Chanel .

. “I think all women are feminists. They may refuse to admit it, but if they went back in time 40 years and someone asked them if this is the world they would like to live in, they would all say no.” Author: Helen Mirren .

. “The battle for women’s individual rights is a long-running one and no one should tolerate anything that undermines it” Author: eleanor roosevelt .

. “We must change it together, men and women. In the end, what feminism aspires to is to create a more just and equal world.” Author: Leticia Dolera .

. “Feminism is not just for women, it is allowing everyone to have a fuller life.” Author: jane fonda .

. “For a world where we are socially equal, humanly different and totally free.” Author: Rose Luxemburg .

. “The best way to cultivate courage in our daughters and other young women is by example. If they see their mothers and other women in their lives face the future without fear, they will know that it is possible.» Author: Gloria Steinem .

. “If feminism wasn’t so powerful, people wouldn’t go out of their way to belittle it.” Author: Jessica Valentine .

. “The prolonged enslavement of women is the blackest page in the history of mankind.” Author: Elizabeth Cady Stanton .

. “Men are oppressed, it is a tragedy. Women are oppressed, it is tradition.” Author: Letty Cotin.

. “Men are afraid that women will laugh at them. Women are afraid that men will kill them.” Author: Margaret Atwood.

. “I’m not accepting the things I can’t change, I’m changing the things I can’t accept.” Author: Angela Davis .

. “We can’t all move forward if half of humanity is behind.” Author: Malala Yousafzai .

. “We ignore our own height until we stand up.” Author: Emily Dickinson .

. “Feminism is a courageous protest of an entire sex against the positive diminution of its personality.” Author: Clara Campoamor .

. “When a man gives his opinion, he is a man. When a woman does it, he’s a whore.” Author: bette davis .

. «I don’t remember reading any book that doesn’t talk about the instability of women. Perhaps because they were written by men.” Author: Jane Austen .

. “A woman without a man is like a fish without a bicycle.” Author: Gloria Steinem .

. “Love has been the opium of women, like religion that of the masses. While we loved, men ruled.” Author: Kate Millett .

. “I will not be a free woman as long as there are subjugated women.” Author: audre lorde .

. “Of course I’m not worried about intimidating men. The type of man who is intimidated by me is exactly the type of man I have no interest in.” Author: Chimamanda.

Claiming and beautiful phrases for Women’s Day: for Instagram photo, biography…

If there is a day to claim the right of women to be included in all areas of society, it is 8M. there are some vindictive and feminist phrases for Women’s Day. Original, pretty…

You are more powerful than you think.

You will be a confident woman when you begin to value who you are.

The best way to deal with problems is to smile at them as if they haven’t hurt you.

Think of yourself, that will be the bravest act of your life.

Behind a powerful woman she finds herself fighting on a daily basis.

A confident woman, she leaves a mark where she walks.

Be the hero of your life.

A self-confident woman is not afraid of living alone, she is afraid of living in bad company.

Strength and dignity dress a confident woman.

Be more human, less perfect and happier.

If you let your fears out, there will be room to live your dreams.

Never give up, you have the ability to do whatever you want.

You are not the woman who fell, but the one who got up

I want, I can and I deserve.

An imperfect woman is authentic.

A weak man cannot love a strong woman. He won’t know what to do with her.

I do not want women to have power over men, but over themselves

Nobody will stop you when you realize how powerful, brave and capable you are.

A strong woman always moves on.

When life gets tough, remember that you are the strongest in the world.

Don’t accept constructive criticism from someone who didn’t build anything.

Go out and look for opportunities, don’t wait for them to arrive.

Wake up, you can handle everything!

A woman should be two things: who she wants and what she wants.

Love yourself.

You have to forget what you feel and remember what you deserve.

Short phrases for Women’s Day: for banners, WhatsApp status…

Sometimes, only a few words are needed to describe the reality that women suffer in all areas of life: work, social, family… That is why we have compiled some short phrases for Women’s Day, either for put on a banner, Instagram biography or for WhatsApp States.

Learn to love all the parts of your body, even those that you call flaws.

Sometimes it is more important to unlearn some things than to learn others.

The bravest act is still to think for yourself – out loud.

I am a woman, I am a sister, I am a friend, I am a daughter, I am power.

I am a woman, I am a sister, I am a friend, I am a daughter, I am power. About my body and clothes, reserve the comment.

We ignore our own height until we stand up.

The question is not who is going to let me, but who is going to stop me.

Only action is capable of removing all doubts.

Only action is capable of removing all doubts. They want us submissive and quiet. We, free and determined.

On many historical occasions “Anonymous” was a woman.

Trust your intuition.

With or without clothes my body is not touched.

Quiet, you don’t look prettier.

Give yourself permission to be where you are and still be loved.

Together we are invincible.

Freely revolutionary and revolutionary free.

We are not princesses, we are warriors.

Feminism is the ability to choose what you want to do.

Write, women, write, that for centuries we were denied.

The way you talk to yourself is what matters most.

Sorry for the inconvenience. They are killing us.

Do not demand a cure from the person who poisoned you.

Don’t worry if you have to start over.

No, it’s not that now for women everything seems like harassment. It’s just that men have never thought it bad to harass.







