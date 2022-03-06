Zuria Vega reveals if she is going to divorce Alberto Guerra

Earlier this week the news revealed that Zuria Vega and Alberto Guerra would have ended when the actress of “A refuge for love” appeared alone at the marriage union of her sister, Marimar Vega. The possible rupture caused sadness among their fans since the marriage, in addition to being one of the most stable in entertainment, also shares the upbringing of their two young children, Lúa and Luka.

Given the rumors, the actress was questioned by the media on the red carpet of the 100 performances of the play “Aladdin” where the interpreter of “La Señora Presidente” revealed that her 7-year marriage is stable and that her husband could not attend her sister’s marriage union with her due to work issues.

“Alberto is in Los Angeles filming with Sofía Vergara a series is happy and if he is happy I am happy and above all very proud”, commented the actress who hopes that her husband can accompany her in the next play that she will star in a couple of weeks.

“We are seeing each other a lot, I go, he comes and always supporting us, I am very proud of him and he of me. I hope that I can be at the premiere of my work, we are trying to accommodate”, revealed Zuria Vega showing that your marriage is stable.