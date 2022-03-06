Zinchenko: If it wasn’t for my daughter and my family I would go to war

Midtime Editorial

Oleksandr Zinchenko It’s one of the ukrainian footballers what have spoken out about the conflict that broke out in your country. Recently, the versatile Manchester City player was interviewed by the BBC and left some extremely painful statementsabout how you have dealt with this situation and his desire to go to war.

In the first instance, andexplained how did you find out that it had exploded the conflict in his country: “My wife woke me up in the middle of the night crying and showed me the videosthe photos… I was in shock.”

He later assuredor how difficult it has been for him to deal with this situation In day to day: “I can’t stop crying. Even when I’m driving to sports town, wherever, I start to cry. I can’t stop imagining what the place where I was born and raised will be like and think that it will be all deserted.”

On the other hand, said he wanted to defend his countrybut his daughter and her family stop him, as he knows the terrible risk he would take if he traveled to Ukraine to fight alongside his compatriots.

“If it wasn’t for my daughter and my family, I would be there.. I know my people and they all think the same. You just have to see how they fight for their lives. I am proud to be Ukrainian and always will be“said 25-year-old Zinchenko.

Zinchenko and his message to Putin

When the conflict broke out, Zinchenko quickly know pronounced on against the russian president on his Instagram account, where he posted an image of Putin accompanied by the message “I hope you die in the most painful way“.

