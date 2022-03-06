Zendaya and Kim Kardashian shine wearing these dresses

Zendaya and kim kardashian they are of the women who are always doing something every month and it is because of their work that their pockets are bulging. Although each one has a very different style from the other, this time they found themselves using the same breastplate in their dresses.

This breastplate or asymmetrically shaped armor was an invention of the Spanish brand, Loewe. Since Zendaya used it became a trending topic, until a few days ago that kim kardashian wore the same “armor” in a dress different. Check out the looks and decide who best defended this rare composition.

Zendaya again on the podium with her breastplate dress by Loewe. Photo: Vogue.

Zendaya was the first to wear it, therefore, we will begin to analyze it first. TO Zendaya she loves to innovate and bring new things to the red carpet. It was for this reason that at the Women in Film awards, she opted for this dress loewe grey. As you will see, the dress It has a closed neckline, fitted and straight cut.

Thanks to the breastplate golden is that this dress bland, boring or very classic, it becomes more interesting and different from the others. To combine with the whole look, Zendaya She added gold stilettos and long gold or gold-plated earrings. Another perfect outfit of the young actress.

Kim Kardashian decided to wear the same breastplate in a different dress. Photo: Instagram.

On the other hand, kim kardashian starred on the cover of Vogue USA and when we saw the photos it reminded us of the dress from Zendaya. In this case, kim kardashian used the same breastplate but in silver color and in a dress the same as the actress but in white, pink, light blue and gradient orange. In addition, the influencer opted for her long straight black hair instead of an updo like the actress’s.

Two Hollywood stars met each other wearing the same Loewe design. Are we seeing a trend that will be street at some point? Who is your favourite?