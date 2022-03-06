Yailin La Más Viral imitates Karol G’s cleavage and arrives with Anuel AA to see McGregor at the UFC

the rival of Carol G. Yailin The Most Viralshe does not stop giving something to talk about and it is that she is not only the girlfriend of the ex of the Colombian, Anuel AAbut now the Dominican has worn an elegant suit and a neckline very similar to the one Karol G used A few days ago at the Billboard in Music 2022 only black. This elegance of Yailin went to accompany Anuel AA to see the UFC fight between Conor McGregor and Nate Diaz.

Many claim that Yailin The Most Viral It is becoming more elegant and some even say that it even looks like Kim Kardashian, but the truth is that everything indicates that, the neckline that he used imitates the one that Karol G also used days before with a dress very similar to that of Julia Roberts in Pretty Woman. Now, Yailin La Más Viral arrived like a queen next to her Anuel AA at the UFC fight, where McGregor lost the battle to Nate Diaz.

Anuel AA has not stopped filling with luxuries Yailin The Most Viral and in fact, she herself presumes it on social networks. In addition to her jewelry and shoes, she also takes her on a private jet wherever they need to go. The same in which they had no qualms, nor any shame to be seen in a quite suggestive position. We already know that celebrities do not stop doing “Live” in Instagrameven to leave the cell phone in the distance while all the fans and the “haters” also observe what they do.

A few weeks ago, Yailin The Most Viral He arrived showing “the boobies” to the game of the NBA stars. days before, she was also Carol G, who arrived holding the hand of her best friend, Daiky Gamboa. We do not know if now we will see Karol G attend a fight of the UFC. Everything indicates that the couple made up of Anuel AA and Yailin La Más Viral follow in the footsteps of Karol G in terms of events, as well as in the outfits that both wear. So, like the ones that brought us here was Yailin’s cleavagewe leave you a theme of her boyfriend Anuel AA, where the fighter mcgregor appears in it and where they assure that the parts where they mention Karol G were eliminated.

