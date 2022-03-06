WWE WrestleMania 38 card night 1 and 2 (UPDATED)

The fights for the biggest event of the year have already been confirmed and then We leave you the billboard that you will see in the two nights of WrestleMania 38, You can see all the information in PLANET WRESTLING your WWE website.

WrestleMania 38 billboard that promises to give many epic fights in history

For weeks we have been able to see how the paths for each superstar at WrestleMania 38, the greatest rivalry of all is that of Roman Reigns vs Brock Lesnar where we will see the unification between the world championships, In addition to that we will see Ronda Rousey looking to defeat Charlotte Flair for the SmackDown Women’s Championship, after leaving the company in 2019 the baddest woman on the planet She made history by winning the Royal Rumble and going to the Main Event of the great event to try to be champion again.

Among other high caliber combats we will also have the EST Bianca Belair going heads-up vs Big Times Becks, Becky Lynch putting her RAW women’s championship on the line, last monday we found out who will be Edge’s opponent for this year’s edition, for the first time in history the phenomenal AJ Styles faces the “R” category superstar, These and many more fights we will have between the two nights, then we present the official billboard with the fights for night one and two.

Billboard for night 1 of WWE WrestleMania 38

SmackDown Women’s Championship: Charlotte Flair (c) vs Ronda Rousey

Billboard for night 2 of WWE WrestleMania 38

Title-by-Title Unification Match: Universal Champion Roman Reigns vs WWE Champion Brock Lesnar

Pending confirmed fights to be defined night

Edge vs. AJ Styles

Pat McAfee vs Austin Theory